5 of the best gas-saving cars and the tech behind them

In 2014, BMW introduced the world to its new "i" sub brand, which would house its new electric i3 and i8 models. While the i8 plug-in hybrid was a sexy supercar for those select buyers that could afford a $100,000 sports car, the i3 with its electric powertrain and small, city-friendly footprint, grabbed most of the attention.

Rather than base its electric car off of an existing platform, BMW chose to create a standalone model that would be designed from the ground up to be an electric car. This meant that BMW could optimize every part to make it as light as possible, and even its shape would be optimized with aerodynamics in mind.

The i3 is the first production car to use carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic to keep its weight down. The unique material is just as strong as steel, but half the weight.

The i3 is also the only vehicle on the market that can be powered by a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain. If you choose the electric i3, you'll be able to travel up to 81 miles (about 130 km). But, if you want to drive further, the i3 with a gasoline range extender increases the total driving range to 150 miles (about 241 km).

How does the i3 with range extender work? Just like the Volt, the i3 drives first in electric mode up to around 70 miles (about 112 km), then a two-cylinder gas engine mounted in the back powers up to charge the lithium-ion battery.