Can't afford the Sony WH-1000XM4? Check out these noise-cancelling headphones deals instead

Sony makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the planet, and the Sony WH-1000XM4 are the very best you can buy today. However, these class-leading cans are very expensive.

Happily, the company does make some cheaper noise-cancelling headphones, like the Sony WH-XB900N and the Sony WH-CH710N – and thanks to some excellent deals at Amazon, the prices of these headphones have plummeted even further.

Right now, you can get the Sony WH-XB900N for $148, a huge reduction of $100 compared to the RRP of these wireless headphones. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Sony headphones deals in your region.)

And, if you need something even more budget-friendly, Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony WH-CH710N from $179.99 to $98, saving you over $80.

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deals

Sony WH-XB900N noise-cancelling headphones: $248 $148 at Amazon

Save $100 – With up to 30 hours of battery life, intuitive touch controls and digital noise cancellation, you're picking up a sophisticated set of headphones for a great price here. The WH-XB900Ns are more geared towards bass heads, so if you're after that thumping low end you'll love these wireless cans.

Sony WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones: $179.99 $98 at Amazon

Save $81.99 – Need something cheaper? These wireless earphones feature digital noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide an impressive 35 hours of battery life.

While both of these headphones have seen bigger discounts in the past, these deals still offer great value for money, and are well worth picking up if you need some noise-cancelling headphones and don't want to fork out for the Sony WH-1000XM4.

So, which model is right for you? Let's start with the Sony WH-XB900N. These headphones exist as a bridge between the company’s Extra Bass series and the premium WH-1000XM4 cans – and as a result, you're getting the best of both worlds, with deep bass frequencies and great noise cancellation.

They come with Sony's Extra Bass technology, which enhances the low-end frequencies to produces a deeper bass. Pair this up with industry-leading noise cancellation, and you’ve got the perfect hybrid for bass lovers.

If you're just looking for a simple pair of wireless cans that can block out annoying environmental sound, and you love the sound of thumping bass, these headphones could be the perfect fit.

However, you could save even more money by opting for the Sony WH-CH710N, which feature adaptive noise cancellation. So, whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adjust the level of noise cancellation to suit your environment.

The Bluetooth headphones also feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant, as well as an impressive 35-hour battery life.

The noise cancellation provided by this model isn't as effective as the WH-XB900N, so they might not be the right headphones for you if you want to fully block out the world around you.

