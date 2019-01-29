Buy a new Porsche Taycan and get unlimited charging through the US

Owners of the forthcoming all-electric Porsche Taycan (formerly known as the Porsche Mission E) will be able to charge it for three years without opening their wallets.

Porsche has signed a deal with Electrify America that will give drivers an unlimited number of 30-minute charges at stations throughout the US. That includes 300 highway charging stations, plus a further 184 in 17 metro areas. Each of these stations will have at least five places to plug in, and some will have as many as 10.

Porsche is also giving electric infrastructure a boost by installing fast charging stations in all 191 of its US dealerships.

Powered up

A charge of just four minutes will gives you an extra 60 minutes, so this makes that Taycan far more practical for long distance driving.

"Every Porsche is a sports car with soul, and the Taycan is soul electrified,” said Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Together, Electrify America and our Porsche dealer network will provide a national infrastructure for DC fast charging that frees future Taycan owners from range anxiety."

Unfortunately, the juice won't actually be free, but will be in included in the Taycan's price tag, which is expected to range from $75,000 (about £57,000, AU$105,000) to $130,000 (about £100,000, AU$182,000).

The Taycan is expected to launch later in 2019.

Via Engadget