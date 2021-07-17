British Lions vs DHL Stormers live stream: how to watch today's rugby from anywhere

After a bruising clash with South Africa A on Wednesday, the Lions will be looking to get back to winning ways, in this, their last warm-up match of the tour before taking on the Springboks.

Read on as our guide explains how to watch a British Lions vs DHL Stormers live stream from anywhere in the world.

British Lions vs DHL Stormers live stream Date: Saturday, July 17 Kick-off time: 5pm BST / 6pm SAST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST Venue: Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa UK live stream: Sky Sports Free live stream: Peacock TV free trial (US only) Watch anywhere: try the No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial

The Lions suffered their first defeat of the 2021 tour on Wednesday, as they went down 17-13 to an international-strength South Africa A team – and after a series of relatively easy thrashings, this tightly fought loss will serve well to bring the team back to earth.

The hosts took a 14-point lead after a powerful first-half display, with tries from Sbu Nkosi and Lukhanyo Am. A Lions fight-back followed Wyn Jones scoring, only for the hosts to successfully run down the clock and see out the win.

Robbie Henshaw is set to make his first start since the warm-up clash with Japan last month, while Stuart Hogg is back to lead the team. Marcus Smith is poised to make his British and Irish Lions bow.

The big talking point in terms of team news is the shock return of Tour skipper Alun Wyn Jones, who is included on the bench following a miraculous recovery from a dislocated shoulder. Only time will tell if he'll see action, but it's good to see him fit and well again.

All you need to do follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a British Lions live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch British Lions vs DHL Stormers online in the UK

Live coverage of all every match of the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, including this match in Cape Town. The pay-TV network will be showing all three Tests which take place on successive Saturdays on 24 July, 31 July and 7 August, as well as this final warm-up match. Coverage of this Tour match between British Lions vs DHL Stormers starts at 4pm BST ahead of the 5pm BST kick-off on Sky Sports Action. If you don't have Sky Sports, then there's likely to be a Sky TV deal to suit you. Or, if you're looking to watch matches from the tour but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible Now TV streaming option. Not in the UK for the 2021 Lions Tour? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

Live stream British Lions vs DHL Stormers rugby in South Africa

Springboks fans looking to watch this fixture of the Lions tour can watch today's match via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off for this warm-up match is at 6pm SAST. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN.

How to watch the British Lions vs DHL Stormers free online and live stream rugby in the US

NBC Sports has the rights to show British & Irish Lions Tour Matches. This match kicks off in the States at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday. Watching rugby on NBC used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, but not anymore. NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into its excellent new streaming platform, Peacock TV, which makes rugby more accessible to US fans of the sport and ex-pats living in the States than ever before. For starters, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets rugby fans not only the Lions Tour 2021 but also features Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup coverage as well (plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies). Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. And best of all, Peacock even offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad during the 2021 Lions Tour, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch a Lions Tour live stream in Australia