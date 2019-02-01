Bowens is back from the dead with new XMT500 flash head

We thought we'd seen the last of Bowens when it went into liquidation back in July 2017, but the famous lighting brand is back.

Bowens has officially returned as a brand under UK retailer Wex Photo Video, with the XMT500 Flash Head and Twin Head Kit its first launches. As well as this, Wex Photo Video is also offering a wide range of light-shaping tools, and a two-year warranty on its lights.

The all-in-one battery location XMT500 Flash Head offers TTL (through the lens) metering, meaning all you have to do is attach the Bowens remote to your camera’s hotshoe and the XMT500 will automatically adjust its light settings accordingly.

Super-fast recycling times down to 0.01 sec are promised, while there's also High-Speed Sync [HSS], allowing for shutter speeds of up to 1/8000 sec (compatible with Nikon, Sony and Canon cameras).

The XMT500 features 8 stops of flash power adjustment, while the XMT500 can produce 500 full-power flashes from a single charge.

Prices start from £699 (about $890 or AU$1,260), and the lights and are shipping now.

Image Credit: Wex Photo Video