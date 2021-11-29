Bose QuietComfort Earbuds plummet to lowest price in Cyber Monday deal

The best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy in 2021 have been giving a stellar discount for Cyber Monday, returning to the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are currently available to buy at Amazon for $199 – a huge saving of $80 compared to their original retail price of $279. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

These class-leading true wireless earbuds are the best you can buy if you're looking to block out the sound of your environment, without the bulk of a pair of over-ear headphones.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $279 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $279 $199 at Amazon

Save $80 - Want excellent noise cancellation in a set of true wireless earbuds? We think Bose has the winning formula, as these buds can practically shut the world out and they make your music sound fantastic. Coming in a range of colors, this is the lowest price we've seen for the noise-cancelling earbuds.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are the company's second attempt at a set of true wireless headphones, and they're much better than the older SoundSport Free.

Not only has the design been improved, but the noise cancellation is also exemplary, beating all the other earbuds we've tested in this category – even favorites like the Sony WF-1000XM4.

The sound quality is also really very good – although you don't get as much bass as you do with the Sony earbuds. Plus, they're incredibly comfortable thanks to cone-shaped eartips that come in a range of sizes.

At their original price, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds were a very pricey proposition – and while they aren't exactly budget-friendly with this new deal, they offer great value for money when you consider that these are the very best earbuds you can buy for active noise cancellation.

