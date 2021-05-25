Bosch’s latest appliances let you make a latte from the comfort of your bed

Bosch’s new Home Connect appliance range is now available at select retail partners across the UAE. The new appliances use Bosch’s Home Connect app to allow users to control and monitor their home appliances remotely.

Through the app, users can control appliances while home or out of the house – perhaps to check if the oven was turned off, or if the fridge door has been left ajar. Users can also use smart camera technology to look inside their fridge to check if they need to stock up on anything while at the store. They can also use the app to pre-heat the oven, ready to start cooking once they get home.

(Image credit: Bosch)

The Bosch Home Connect smart appliance range includes refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, ovens, hob and hood, built-in coffee machine and dishwasher. The built-in coffee machine for example can store multiple drink orders and churn them out one by one. Want a fresh cup just as you’re getting out of bed? Just tap the option in the app and you’ll have your caffeine kick as soon as you’re in the kitchen.

Bosch Home Connect Home Appliances are available to purchase in the Bosch Brand Store located on Umm Suqeim street and leading retail partners across the UAE.