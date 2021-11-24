Blank keys, big savings – type like a legend with these Das Keyboard Black Friday deals

The ultimate Black Friday sale is here for keyheads everywhere now that Das Keyboard is offering 15% off storewide through November 29 (as well as through Amazon). Think you can type? Prove it with the Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate for just $143.65 and master the label-less keycaps over either Cherry MX Brown or Cherry MX Blue switches for the ultimate typing experience. If that is a little too intense for your liking – or you just need a smaller tenkeyless model – grab the Das Keyboard 4C TKL for just $118.15.

There are plenty more where that came from, and with 15% off some of the best keyboards ever made, you can enjoy the best typing experience around for significantly less with these Black Friday deals.

Today's best Das Keyboard Black Friday deals

$169 Prove you're the best with label-less keycaps Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate | $169 $143.65 at Amazon

Save $25.35 - If you want the must intense typing experience around, the Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate is your keyboard. Completely blank keycaps over Cherry MX Brown or Cherry MX Blue switches make your ultimate touch typing experience an absolute joy.

$139 Das Keyboard 4C TKL | $139 $118.15 at Amazon

Save $20.85 - If desk space is at a premium but you still want a premium quality mechanical keyboard, then the Das Keyboard 4C TKL is exactly what you're looking for. In addition to Cherry MX Brown switches the 4C TKL also has USB passthrough for even greater convenience and efficiency.

$143.65 at Amazon Das Keyboard Model S Professional | $169 $143.65 at Amazon

Save $25.35 - Featuring Cherry MX Brown or Cherry MX Blue switches, both Windows and Mac keyboard layout options, laser-etched keycaps, and two USB passthrough ports, the Das Keyboard Model S Professional is 15% off right now for Black Friday.

$199 Das Keyboard X50Q Programmable | $199 $152.15 at Amazon

Save $46.85 - If you're looking for the ultimate work and gaming keyboard, the Das Keyboard X50Q is a great choice. With programmable RGB keys, pre-programmed applet support, Gamma Zulu mechanical switches, and more, you can't go wrong when you want to move seamlessly between work and play.

Das Keyboard makes many of the best mechanical keyboards around, thanks to their quality construction, refined and comfortable keycaps, and choices of Cherry MX mechanical switches on many models.

We reviewed the Das Keyboard 4C TKL earlier this year and we absolutely fell in love with it, and we've been using the Das Keyboard 4 Professional for years now. Whatever you're going for, Das Keyboard makes a mechanical keyboard for you, and with 15% off, this Black Friday might just be the time to indulge yourself.

