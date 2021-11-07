Black Friday sales are launching earlier than ever - here are 13 deals you need to see

While the official Black Friday deals event is still weeks away (November 26, to be exact), retailers are launching sales earlier than ever to avoid potential shipping delays and help consumers get a head start on their holiday shopping.



While you would typically find the best Black Friday deals during Black Friday proper, we've been extremely impressed with the offers so far, thanks to record-low prices on AirPods, TVs, vacuums, laptops, and more from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. We scoured through today's offers to bring you the 13 best Black Friday deals that are happening right now.

Some of today's best bargains include Apple's all-new AirPods Pro, which are on sale for an all-time low price of $189.99 (was $249), a massive $700 discount on LG's stunning C1 OLED TV, and this HP Chromebook marked down to just $99.



If you're looking for Black Friday deals on home items, you can grab a robot vacuum from Eufy for just $99 (was $149), the Ninja XL air fryer on sale for a record-low price of $98, and the best-selling Keurig K-Mini marked down to just $49.99 (was $79.99).



See more of today's best Black Friday deals, and keep in mind, stock is limited, and the hottest bargains tend to go fast. If you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

The 13 best Black Friday deals

Image All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - The AirPods Pro are always a top-seller during sale events and Amazon has Apple's newest model on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. To put that into perspective, the older 2019 AirPods Pro are also on sale for the same price, but here you get a new MagSafe Charging Case alongside the new 2021 edition of the classic AirPods. This offer has been flashing in and out of stock at Amazon recently, so we recommend grabbing this early Black Friday deal while you can. View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - A great stocking stuffer idea, you can grab the popular 4K Fire TV Stick for just $24.99 at Amazon. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. And unlike some other Amazon devices, this fantastic early Black Friday deal is currently in stock and ready to ship. View Deal

Image Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $39.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Save $16 - These top-rated pillows were a top-seller at last year's Black Friday deals event, and luckily for you, the queen-size pillow set is already on sale. For a limited time, Amazon has a 40% discount you can apply at checkout, which brings the gel pillows down to a record-low price of just $23.99. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price? View Deal

Image Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $64.98 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This Black Friday deal from Amazon discounts the best-selling Echo Dot and throws in a free Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb - a total savings of $29.99. The smart speaker works with Amazon Alexa, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. The Echo Dot also works with the smart light bulb, so you can control your lighting using just your voice. View Deal

Image Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 $99 at Walmart

Save $50 – If you want to pick up a robot vacuum this Black Friday, then this is the deal for you. Walmart's $50 discount beats the previous record low price and makes it one of the most affordable robot vacuum cleaners you can buy right now. Multiple control options – including touch and voice – and the 100-hour battery life make it a convenient and low-effort way to keep your home clean. View Deal

Image LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon

Save $703 - This is the best Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far, and we don't predict it will be around for long. Amazon has the brilliant LG C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,796. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's getting a $700 discount. View Deal

Image Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The best Black Friday Keurig deal we've spotted so far is on the K-Mini, which is on sale for just $59.99 - the best price you can find right now. Perfect for small spaces, the compact coffee maker brews a cup in minutes and is available in six different colors to match your kitchen's decor.

Image Dell XPS 13: $949 $699 at Dell

Save $250 - Black Friday laptop deals have also been highly impressive and one of our favorite deals is on Dell's powerful XPS 13. The Dell XPS 13 laptop is by far one of the best laptops on the market, with a luxurious build and one of the best displays in the game. For a limited time, you can score a nice $250 discount which brings the price down to just $699. View Deal

Image Ninja Air Fryer XL: $119 $98 at Walmart

Save $20 - If you're looking for an early Black Friday deal on an air fryer, Walmart has the Ninja XL on sale for just $98. Perfect for families, the Ninja air fryer features a 5.5-quart basket that allows you to cook up to three pounds of your favorite fried foods. This is the lowest price we've seen and $40 less than Amazon's current deal. View Deal

Image 19. Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Amazon is also offering record-low prices on its own devices like the Fire HD 8 tablet which is on sale for just $44.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. With an 8-inch fully HD display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of fully expandable storage, the Fire HD 8 is a nice little inexpensive tablet that really nails the basics. View Deal

Image Lego Classic Bricks and Animals Building Set: $58 $29 at Walmart

Save $29 – If you're looking for Black Friday deals on best-selling toys, Walmart has a massive 50% discount on this set of Lego Classic bricks. The best-selling set contains 1500 pieces of multiple colors, as well as instructions to make ten easy-to-build animals. View Deal

Image Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $568 at Walmart

Save $80 – If you don't want to splash all out for an OLED TV, Walmart has fantastic savings on this excellent mid-range 4K TV from Samsung. At just $20 shy of the all-time low price, we haven't spotted it this low for over a year so it's a rare opportunity to snap up a great TV deal. This set includes a speedy Tizen processor and an Auto Game Mode to give you the smoothest gaming experience. View Deal

Image HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $259 $99 at Best Buy

Save $160 – This Chromebook is down to the cheapest we've ever seen it in the Best Buy Black Friday sale. At just $99 it's one of the lowest prices you can expect to pay for a laptop. With 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage, it's a capable machine if you need a device for school or basic tasks at home. View Deal

See more of the best Black Friday TV deals and the best Black Friday laptop deals that are happening right now.