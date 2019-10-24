The best Walmart Black Friday laptop deals

The best Black Friday laptop deals from Walmart are already showing up on the retailer's website, and while Black Friday 2019 doesn't officially kick off until November 29 (with Cyber Monday following on December 2), there are some great early deals to be had.

Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world, and that means it's also one of the best places to pick up a brilliant laptop deal. This is because it has a huge range of laptops on offer, so no matter what kind of laptop you're after, be it a gaming laptop, budget laptop or a thin and light Chromebook, there should be a brilliant Walmart laptop deal for you. You can be pretty confident that Walmart will stock the best laptops money can buy right now.

The sheer size and clout of Walmart also allows it to be very aggressive when it comes to cutting prices, so you'll often find the best Walmart laptop deals are a lot cheaper than its rivals – with Black Friday only set to help.

To make finding those all-important discounts easier, we've put together this guide to the best Black Friday laptop deals from Walmart, having scoured the website to bring you the very best laptop deals that are live right now.

Also, make sure you check out our best Black Friday laptop deals guide for more great early deals. We also have a roundup of the best Black Friday Walmart deals as well.

The best Black Friday laptop Walmart deals (so far)

Even with Black Friday still several weeks away, it's never too soon to look for the best Black Friday laptop deals Walmart is currently running. You may find an amazing bargain early!

Samsung Chromebook 3 $219 $159 at Walmart

This brilliant Chromebook from Samsung has had an early Black Friday price cut from Walmart, dropping it to just $160. Chromebooks like this one are great affordable laptops for students.View Deal

Acer Aspire 1 15.6-inch laptop $249 $169 at Walmart

This is easily one of the cheapest laptops Walmart is selling, though unlike some of its sub-$100 laptops, this is actually worth getting. Acer has made a very good budget laptop, and while the specs aren't amazing, it's fine for doing a spot of web browsing on.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 11 2-in-1 laptop $349 $259 at Walmart

If you're after a cheap and affordable 2-in-1 laptop, Walmart has you covered with the Dell Inspiron 11. You can use it as a laptop or a tablet, and while the specs aren't amazing, it's an impressively cheap laptop deal from Walmart.View Deal

HP 15 Graphite Mist 15.6-inch laptop $559.99 $499 at Walmart

Get a decent $100 price cut off the HP 15 Graphite Mist laptop from Walmart. It has a touchscreen display, 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and 1TB storage. RAM is a little on the low side at 4GB, but it also has 16GB of Intel Optane memory to make this a speedy little laptop indeed.View Deal

HP 15 Pale Gold 15.6-inch laptop $599.99 $449 at Walmart

This is another great Walmart laptop deal in time for Black Friday, with the retailer knocking $150 off this powerful laptop with 8Gb RAM, Intel Core i5 processor and a speedy 256GB SSD. It also has a long battery life of up to 12 hours.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch laptop $549.99 $399 at Walmart

This impressively light and thin Walmart laptop comes with some great specs, including an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD, all with $150 discount as well! Why wait for Black Friday when these kind of deals are flying around?View Deal

Asus ROG Strix gaming laptop $1,299 $999 at Walmart

If you're after a gaming laptop, then this is an incredible deal from Walmart, which knocks a huge $300 off the price of this mid-range beast. You get a 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti and a 512GB SSD.View Deal