Black Friday gaming deals are already dropping at HP on Omen desktops and peripherals

For those on the lookout for Black Friday gaming deals on desktops and peripherals, HP's latest Black Friday flash sale is on right now and has more than a few good options.

We've particularly got our eye on this HP Pavilion TG01 gaming desktop for $999.99 (was $1,199.99) right now - a great mid-range machine that's perfect for further upgrades. Inside it's got an Intel Core i7-10700, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and a combination of a 256GB SSD and 2TB hard drive - super well-rounded specs for the money and a great 1080p gaming machine. Interested? We've got more details on this machine as well as some great Omen gaming desktops just below.

There are also some great deals on peripherals at HP today too. Sure, HP isn't exactly known as a giant in the peripherals market, but with prices like this Vector gaming mouse for $29.99 (was $49), and this Encoder mechanical keyboard for $79.99 ($99.99) they're looking like a great option. That keyboard especially is a fantastic price considering it's got Cherry MX Brown mechanical switches in it - which aren't normally found on cheaper keyboards at all.

These are some of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals we've seen so far, although of course waiting for the big day itself is also a wise policy, especially since gaming gear is always a big part of the larger Black Friday deals event. Whichever route you do take, however, you'll have to act quickly though as this HP Black Friday flash sale is only on for another day now.

Black Friday Gaming deals at HP

HP Pavilion TG01 gaming desktop: $1,199.99 $999.99 at HP

Our top pick for today, this HP Pavilion is a really sensible pick-up if you want a well-rounded set of specs in a ready-to-go machine. An Intel Core i7-10700, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and combination of 256GB SSD plus 2TB hard drive are great specs and a great basis for further expansion too. The downside? It's Pavilion branded case isn't quite as premium (or as cool) as the HP Omen desktops featured just below.

View Deal

HP Omen 25L gaming desktop: $899.99 $799.99 at HP

This baseline HP Omen 25L comes with a GTX 1650 graphics card, Intel Core i5-10400, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - quite basic specs, but for an inexpensive machine that's going to be upgraded down the line, it's a good option.

View Deal

HP Omen 30L gaming desktop: $1,199.99 $999.99 at HP

For a machine that's really capable out-the-box this 30L Omen is a great buy now it's got a $200 discount at HP. It's featuring exclusively AMD components - an RX 5700XT graphics card and Ryzen 5 3600, plus 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The processor is indeed a little old, but that graphics card is pretty great at this price point.

View Deal

HP - see all the Black Friday gaming deals on desktops

Black Friday gaming deals: peripherals

HP Omen Vector gaming mouse: $49.99 $29.99 at HP

HP isn't a big name in peripherals like Razer and SteelSeries, but they've got a whole set of decent gear that can be grabbed for real cheap right now. This Vector gaming mouse is just $30 but has a ton of high-end appointments - a good sensor, multiple programmable buttons, and an ergonomic design.

View Deal

HP Omen Encoder gaming keyboard: $99.99 $79.99 at HP

This Encoder mechanical gaming keyboard features Cherry MX brown switches - which aren't normally found on keyboards this cheap at all. Again, Omen isn't exactly a big-name brand for peripherals, but for a cheap gaming keyboard, this is a great buy.

View Deal

HP - see all the Black Friday gaming deals on peripherals

More interested in laptops? Check out our weekly best cheap gaming laptop deals roundup for over 20 excellent options this week.