Black Friday at Best Buy: early deals on TVs, laptops, iPads, headphones and more

Black Friday 2019 is just one week away, and Best Buy is giving us a preview with a 'Beat the Rush' sale that you can shop right now. The early Black Friday Best Buy deals include massive discounts on best-selling items, which include TVs, iPads, laptops, phones, headphones, and so much more. This is a fantastic opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping and snag a killer deal before the madness of Best Buy's Black Friday sale officially begins.



Best Buy's top early Black Friday deals include a Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K TV on sale for $479.99, a $200 price cut on the popular iRobot Roomba 960, the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for $189, and a $150 discount on the Beats Solo 3 headphones.



You can also find discounts on MacBook laptops, speakers, streaming devices, Samsung phones, heavy-duty appliances, and more. These discounts are limited-time offers that end on Saturday, November 21, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3: $ 199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

You can save $100 on the Powerbeats 3 at Best Buy. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.95 $149.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $150 on the Beats Solo 3 headphones at Best Buy. The wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and include three free months of Apple Music for new subscribers.

View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.95 $209.99 at Walmart

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Studio3 headphones on sale for $209.99. That's a $140 discount for the wireless headphones which include pure adaptive noise-canceling technology and are available in blue, grey and desert sand.

View Deal

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Speaker: $179.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 speaker gets a $110 price cut at Best Buy. The portable Bluetooth speaker is water-resistant and provides up to 15 hours of playtime on a full charge.

View Deal

Apple Watch 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $189.99 at Best Buy

You can snag the Apple Watch 3 for just $189.99 at Best Buy. The Series 3 smartwatch includes GPS technology and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: $349 $299 at Best Buy

You can save $50 on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy. The series 4 smartwatch features GPS technology and continuous heart rate monitoring is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.

View Deal

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 64GB: $799 $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the latest model iPad Pro on sale for $649.99. The 11-inch tablet packs 64GB of storage, provides ten hours of battery life and includes the powerful A12X Bionic chip.



Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop: $1,099.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy members can get the latest MacBook Air on sale for $999.99. The ultra-thin laptop features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs 8GB of RAM, a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, and 128GB of storage.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Laptop: $1,199 $799 at Best Buy

You can save $400 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 laptop at Best Buy. The lightweight laptop features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

Samsung 40-inch 5 Series Smart HD TV: $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic budget option, you can get the Samsung 40-inch TV on sale for just $179.99. The HDTV has smart capabilities so you can stream games, movies, shows, and more.

View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 6 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the UHD TV that delivers bold, bright colors thanks to the PurColor technology and offers smart capabilities.

View Deal

LG 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the LG 50-inch Ultra HD TV on sale for $279.99. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch NU6900 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $699.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD TV on sale for $479.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've seen for the ultra-thin smart TV that delivers a premium picture and sound experience.

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Get the feature-rich LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at for $749.99. The big-screen TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

View Deal

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Best Buy

A popular Christmas gift idea, you can save $20 on the 23andME Personal Ancestry kit at Best Buy. The best-selling Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1500+ geographic regions and includes an automatic family tree builder.

View Deal

Bella Pro Series 6qt Digital Air Fryer: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Prepare your tasty fried foods with less oil with the Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer that's currently 50% off at Best Buy. The six-quart air fryer features an easy touch digital touchscreen and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleanup.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi: $649.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, the Roomba 960 vacuum gets a $200 price cut at Best Buy. The iRobot vacuum cleaner has a compatible app so you can clean and schedule from anywhere and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



If you're interested in Walmart's pre-Black sale we also have a roundup of the best Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals that are happening now.