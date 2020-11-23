Black Friday Apple deal: the all-new Apple Watch 6 gets a $50 price cut at Amazon

If you're looking to score a Black Friday Apple deal before the official sale begins, then you're in luck. Amazon has the all-new Apple Watch 6 on sale for $349.99 (was $399) when you apply the additional $29 discount at check out. That's a total savings of $50 and the best deal we've found for the Series 6 smartwatch. Keep in mind, the 40mm Apple Watch 6 has been flashing in and out of stock, so we recommend grabbing this Black Friday deal now before it's too late.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $50 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. You must apply the additional $29 discount at checkout to see the full discount.

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): $429 $359.98 at Amazon (save $50)

If you want the larger variant, you can also get $50 off the smartwatch. You can only currently buy the red variant at that price, though, with other smartwatch colors costing more when we last updated this article.

Just released last month, the Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now features a sleep app, which helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also has new health features such as a blood oxygen monitor and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for the Series 6 and an impressive discount for a recently released Apple Watch. We don't know how long this Amazon Black Friday deal will last, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Not in the US? See the best Apple Watch 6 deals in your region below.

