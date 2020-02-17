Presidents' Day TV sales: the best deals on 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and more

Presidents' Day 2020 is officially here, and that means you can score incredible deals on a range of cheap 4K TVs from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon from top brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.
To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best Presidents' Day TV sales that are available online. Our top picks include everything from a small-screen 43-inch TV to a massive 75-inch set, at a range of prices and from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.
Shop our best Presidents' Day TV deals below and keep in mind, most sales end today so you'll need to take advantage of these amazing bargains before it's too late. If you're interested in more offers, you can see our roundup of the best Presidents' Day sales, which include discounts on home items, laptops, mattresses, and more.
Presidents' Day TV deals:
32-49 inch
Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV:
$179.99 $129.99 at Amazon
You can save $50 on the Toshiba 32-inch HD TV at Amazon. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can seamlessly stream from apps like Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus, and more.
View Deal
Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV:
$330 $229.99 at Amazon
Amazon has a $100 price cut on the Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa for voice control and has the Fire TV experience built-in.
View Deal
Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:
$499.99 $248 at Walmart
If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $248. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.
View Deal
Sony 49-inch X800G Series Smart 4K UHD TV:
$699.99 $449.99 at Best Buy
The feature-packed Sony 49-inch smart TV gets a $250 price cut at Best Buy. The smart TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to 4K X-Reality PRO which upscales images to near 4K clarity.
View Deal
50-59 inch
onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV:
$248 $218 at Walmart
A fantastic price for a mid-size TV, you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $218 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
TCL 50-inch Class 5 Series Smart 4K UHD Roku TV:
$399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy
You can save $100 on the TCL 50-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and works with the Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control.
View Deal
Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV:
$328 $295 at Walmart
Walmart has the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $295. The Ultra HD TV has smart capabilities so you can seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows with the Samsung universal guide.
View Deal
Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV:
$499.99 $229.99 at Walmart
A fantastic price for a mid-size TV, you can get the Sceptre 55-inch TV on sale for just $229.99 at Walmart. While the 4K TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports, which allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.
View Deal
LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV:
$469.99 $399.99 at Best Buy
Get the LG 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $399.99 at Best Buy. The mid-size TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows you to turn your TV into a smart home hub.
View Deal
60-75 inch
Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV:
$797.99 $478 at Walmart
You can get the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $478 at Walmart. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bright picture with bold colors thanks to the PurColor technology.
View Deal
LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV:
$549.99 $479.99 at Best Buy
You can save $70 on the LG 65-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The UHD TV features webOS and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices completely hands-free.
View Deal
RCA 70-inch 4K Ultra HD TV:
$799.99 $429.99 at Walmart
A fantastic price for a big-screen TV, you can get the RCA 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $429.99. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include up to three HDMI ports, which allows you to stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.
View Deal
TCL 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV:
$2,299.99 $1,392.49 at Amazon
Amazon has a massive $900+ price cut on the TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV. The big-screen TV has Roku built-in and features Dolby Vision HDR which results in a premium-picture experience.
View Deal
