Presidents' Day TV sales: the best deals on 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and more

32-49 inch

Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon

You can save $50 on the Toshiba 32-inch HD TV at Amazon. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can seamlessly stream from apps like Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus, and more.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV: $330 $229.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a $100 price cut on the Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa for voice control and has the Fire TV experience built-in.

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $248 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $248. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

Sony 49-inch X800G Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $699.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

The feature-packed Sony 49-inch smart TV gets a $250 price cut at Best Buy. The smart TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to 4K X-Reality PRO which upscales images to near 4K clarity.

50-59 inch

onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $248 $218 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size TV, you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $218 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

TCL 50-inch Class 5 Series Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

You can save $100 on the TCL 50-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and works with the Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control.

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $328 $295 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $295. The Ultra HD TV has smart capabilities so you can seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows with the Samsung universal guide.

Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $499.99 $229.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size TV, you can get the Sceptre 55-inch TV on sale for just $229.99 at Walmart. While the 4K TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports, which allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: $469.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Get the LG 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $399.99 at Best Buy. The mid-size TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows you to turn your TV into a smart home hub.

60-75 inch

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $797.99 $478 at Walmart

You can get the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $478 at Walmart. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bright picture with bold colors thanks to the PurColor technology.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $549.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

You can save $70 on the LG 65-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The UHD TV features webOS and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices completely hands-free.

RCA 70-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $799.99 $429.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a big-screen TV, you can get the RCA 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $429.99. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include up to three HDMI ports, which allows you to stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

TCL 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $2,299.99 $1,392.49 at Amazon

Amazon has a massive $900+ price cut on the TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV. The big-screen TV has Roku built-in and features Dolby Vision HDR which results in a premium-picture experience.

