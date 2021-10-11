Best mouse for MacBook Pro 2021

The best mouse for the MacBook Pro is a great investment if you have one of Apple’s laptops, but don’t want to rely on the touchpad. Not all mice are created equal and not all special extra mouse features will work in the Apple environment. A gaming mouse with more than six buttons for your MacBook or Mac , for example, might be a waste of money, and not just because Apple notebooks aren’t really the best gaming laptops .

Apple devices are all about simplicity and seamlessness of workflow, and an ideal mouse for your MacBook Pro should let you use that inherent design to its full potential. First and foremost, choose a mouse that is optimized for use on macOS . A wireless mouse or a USB-C wired one is also a better option than one that still connects via a USB cable (as you’ll need to use an adaptor). And, if you’re a content creator (which a lot of MacBook Pro users are), you’ll want a mouse that comes with programmable buttons to simplify your creative tasks.

Whether you just got your very first Apple laptop or you’re just ready to move on from the trackpad, you’ll soon realize the difference the best mouse for MacBook Pro makes in your daily tasks. Find the ideal one for you in our list below just in time for the upcoming release of the rumored MacBook Pro 14-inch , alongside our price comparison tool for the best mouse deal .

(Image credit: Apple)

As a rule, the OG is always the best, and the Apple Magic Mouse 2 is no exception. After all, Apple designed it to work beautifully with Mac and MacBooks. It screams Apple as well, with a smooth Multi-Touch surface that allows it to get rid of any buttons and lets its users perform gestures that make their computing life all the more seamless, and a small and thin footprint so it goes anywhere your MacBook Pro goes. Since it’s wireless, you do need to remember to charge it, but Apple promises month-long battery life so you don’t have to do it so often.

(Image credit: Logitech)

If you spend most of your day editing videos and images or creating 3D designs, then you need a more robust mouse that will help you simplify your non-creative workflow so you can focus on your creative one. This is where the Logitech MX Master 3 comes in, a feature-rich mouse that comes with app-specific button re-assignments so you can assign your most used actions to any of its 8 buttons, simplifying what would normally be multi-step processes. Not only that, but it also offers multi-device connectivity and supports Logitech Flow so you can automatically switch between PCs or laptops without clicking a button. The Logitech MX Master 3 is among the most expensive offerings here, but you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Being a digital nomad, this author has long relied on the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 to see her through her daily workload wherever she ends up in the world. The beauty of this little mouse is that it’s incredibly compact while also extremely robust and reliable. For something so small, it’s got a lot to unpack, from multi-device connectivity and multi-surface tracking to being rechargeable and with whopping 70-day battery life. It even has a premium MagSpeed Electromagnetic scroll wheel and programmable buttons to help simplify workflows. Plus, it comes in several different colors, including pink, because work doesn’t have to be boring.

(Image credit: Satechi)

4. Satechi M1 Wireless Mouse Best budget mouse for MacBook Pro Specifications Interface: Wireless Buttons: Three Features: Bluetooth connectivity, rechargeable battery TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great battery life + Long range Reasons to avoid - Not much for extra features

Most cheap mice come with the usual set of drawbacks – they’re not rechargeable, robust, or all that reliable. The great thing about Satechi’s line of accessories is that they beat all those stereotypes just by having better quality overall while keeping their price tags appealingly cheap. That’s why the Satechi M1 Wireless Mouse has made this list as the best budget option. It’s minimal on features – it is still a cheap mouse, after all – but it delivers where it counts, offering accurate and responsive performance, reliable Bluetooth connectivity with a 32-foot range, buttons that are satisfying to click, and great battery life. Speaking of which, it’s completely rechargeable so you won’t have to worry about needing to buy batteries every few months. And, did we mention that it comes in five different shades?

(Image credit: Logitech)

Just because MacBook Pros don’t make for the best gaming laptops, that doesn’t mean you can’t play games on them. In fact, there’s a whole slew of Mac games out there that include our favorites like Sims 4 and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI . And, for those, you’ll want the Logitech G G305 Lightspeed in your arsenal. It connects via Logitech’s USB LIGHTSPEED Wireless receiver, which means you do need a USB hub handy, but even with it, its performance is fast and accurate.

It also boasts up to 12,000 DPI, a 1ms report rate, and programmable buttons that are extremely satisfying to click. Plus, for your comfort, it’s ultra-lightweight and has a beautifully contoured shape around the palm rest that supports your hand whether you’re gaming or working. The only thing is that it’s AA-powered, but with over 250 hours of battery life, you don’t have to switch often.