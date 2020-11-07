Best Buy's Black Friday laptop deals feature a $400 off HP Spectre x360, plus more

Thinking about treating yourself this November? Best Buy's latest round of Black Friday laptop deals, available right now until Sunday, is quite possibly one of the best sales we've seen yet - especially for premium laptops.

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you - these Black Friday deals are, in fact, coming in much earlier than usual this year. Best Buy's latest 'Wishlist sale' is the latest amongst many leading retailers who are looking to spread their best deals right out across the month, not just the big day itself.

Hey, we're not complaining, especially since you can score $400 off on a 2020 HP Spectre x360 for just $849.99 right now - an amazing deal. That's the lowest price we've seen this stunning ultrabook go for, and it's an easy recommendation since it's a regular fixture on our coveted best laptops list. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and stunning 4K display, it's quite simply a great ultrabook for both casual and work use.

Looking for something a little cheaper? Just down below, we've rounded up our personal picks for today's laptop sale at Best Buy, including this stunning Asus Zenbook 14 for just $599.99 (was $699.99). We've also spotted some gorgeous premium options, too, just in case you were interested in really splashing out.

Remember, though, this wave of Best Buy's Black Friday laptop deals ends Sunday. So, act quickly if you're looking to beat those crowds and get your holiday season shopping done early this year. If you're too late or want even more options, check out our main Black Friday laptop deals page.

Our Black Friday laptop deals top pick

HP Spectre x360 13 2-in-1 laptop: $1,249.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 on a stunning new 2020 HP Spectre x360 today in the Best Buy Black Friday sale. With a gorgeous near bezel-less 4K display, the HP Spectre is easily one of the best ultrabooks money can buy right now. This particular model has a 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD - great specs for both casual and work use.

Other Black Friday laptop deals at Best Buy

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop: $699.9 9 $599.99 at Best Buy

That HP Spectre a little out of your price bracket? This Asus Zenbook's a fantastic lower-cost alternative if you're looking for something that's powerful, thin, and still looks great. With an AMD Ryzen 4500U, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this attractive ultrabook has plenty of power under the hood, especially for the price.

HP Chromebook 14: $289 $219 at Best Buy

Alternatively, for those really on a budget, this $70 sale on an HP Chromebook is an awesome opportunity to pick up a great casual, all-purpose machine. Sure, it's not quite the same level of power as the other ultrabooks on this list, but an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC memory will keep you chugging along nicely for the basics.

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 laptop: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 on one of the best premium laptop deals we've seen for a while at Best Buy on this super specced out Lenovo Yoga. An Intel Core i7-1065G7, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD means this Yoga means real business, and it's more than capable of powering through even the most intensive of applications - both for work and casual use.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13.3-inch laptop: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

The second of our high-end picks, this Samsung Galaxy Book deal, looks to save you $200 on one absolutely stunning machine indeed. This Galaxy Book features Samsung's own QLED display tech - something normally only preserved for high-end TVs, plus an Intel Core i7-10510U, 8GB of RAM, and an expansive 512GB SSD.

For more excellent budget options, head over to our main cheap laptop deals page, where you'll find what other retailers have on offer. Likewise, our best gaming laptop deals page is also here for those looking for a gaming capable machine.