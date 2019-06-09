Australia vs Italy live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Australia have only failed to qualify for the Women's World Cup once (the very first in 1991). Italy are less familiar to the tournament, with this the first time they've qualified since 1999. How will the two teams fair, in this, their Women's World Cup 2019 Group C opening match? Read on to find out how you can catch an Australia vs Italy live stream from anywhere around the world with our instructions below.

Live stream Australia vs Italy - where and when Today's match is being held at Stade du Hainaut, the 25,000-capacity home of Valenciennes FC in northern France. Taking place today (Sunday, June 9) kick-off is at 1pm CET local time (so that's 12pm BST in the UK, 9pm AEST for Aussie fans, and 7am ET, 4am PT for those in the US).

Despite the Matildas' regular appearances in the competition over the years, they've never progressed beyond the quarter-final stage. The Aussies impressed during the recent Cup of Nations at the start of the year, but have gone on to lose against the USA and the Netherlands in the run up to the World Cup. Despite those two recent defeats, the Matildas should not be discounted. They have talent in all areas of the field and will have been boosted by the news that key midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight has recovered from injury for the match.

Australia will be favourites going into the game, but on the basis of recent form it wouldn't be a shock to see Italy earn at least a draw from the match. Key to their hopes will be Juventus striker Cristiana Girelli, whose seven goals in qualifying propelled the Auzerre to their first World Cup in two decades. Ranked 15th in the world, the Italians go into the World Cup in fine form having only only lost one match in the past year - and that was on penalties.

The two teams have faced each other on eight occasions previously, with honours even at three wins each and two draws. Its all shaping up to be a fascinating World Cup encounter. Don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Australia vs Italy wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to the Matildas in Australia today

The good news for Aussie fans looking to cheer on the Matildas in their opening match today is that the game will be broadcast free-to-air. Like all matches involving Australia, plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final, you'll be able to watch the game for free on SBS and the World Game online service. Kick off is at 9pm AEST. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

Live stream Australia vs Italy in the US

Fox Sports have the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo have them for Spain will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, its an early start of 7am ET, and 4am PT.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup: Canada live stream

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to stream Australia vs Italy live in the UK

The good news for those in the UK is that matches are to be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's match will be available via the BBC's red button service or via BBC iPlayer, with the action kicking off 12pm midday. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

How to watch an Australia vs Italy live stream in New Zealand