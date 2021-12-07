Australia vs England live stream: how to watch free Ashes 1st Test cricket from anywhere

The scorecards are blank and the whites pristine, but there's already the sense that both Australia and England are playing catch-up as the 2021-22 Ashes commences today. The tourists have already been written off by many, but it's the hosts whose preparations have been more badly disrupted. It's going to be frantic from the off, so read on as we explain how to watch an Ashes 1st Test live stream from anywhere - including for FREE.

England are without doubt the underdogs, a status that their rainswept warm-up has further compacted. But their spellbinding dual with India at the end of the summer has at least given Joe Root's men precious recent experience to draw upon.

Australia haven't played Test cricket since January, and recent bad weather has been the least of their worries. Battle-hardened and highly respected though he is, Pat Cummins is leading his country for the first time, and under extreme pressure cooker conditions.

Despite everything, the expectation is still on Australia to retain that tiny urn for the second time running, while at the same time even the most pessimistic England fan must feel a spark of belief at the return of talisman Ben Stokes, so often the man for the big occasion.

The fun is just beginning, so follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable Australia vs England live stream and watch the Ashes 1st Test online from anywhere - best of all, fans in Australia can watch a FREE Ashes live stream on Channel 7.

How to watch the Ashes FREE: live stream 1st Test in Australia

Channel Seven Down Under, cricket fans can watch every match of every Ashes Test for FREE, thanks to Channel Seven. Play gets underway at 11am AEDT on all five days of the 1st Ashes Test, with coverage starting an hour in advance. Not near a TV? Then you can also live stream The Ashes free online - just create an account on Seven's companion 7Plus streaming service by inputting your name, ZIP code and email address. It's available to live stream the Ashes on web browsers, iPhones, iPads, Android devices and TV, Chromecast, Airplay, Apple TV, Fetch TV, Telstra TV, PS4 and most Smart TVs. Ad-free Ashes coverage is also available via Fox Cricket, and can be streamed on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app or the great-value streaming service Kayo Sports. If you do like the idea of giving it a go, Kayo's plans come with a FREE 14-day trial. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Australia vs England: live stream Ashes in the UK

BT Sport In the UK you can watch the Ashes via BT Sport, but be warned that all of the action from the 1st Test is set to take place in the early hours of the morning. Play begins at midnight on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, and BT's coverage starts an hour earlier - but this being the Ashes, you know it'll be worth losing sleep over. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the Ashes on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Ashes 2021 from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence and try to start streaming Ashes cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream Ashes cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's 7Plus for Aussies

How to live stream 2021 Ashes in New Zealand

Sky Sport Sky Sport is the place to watch the 2021 Ashes in New Zealand, with play getting underway at 1pm NZDT on each afternoon of the Australia vs England 1st Test. The network is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service. Cord-cutters and anyone else, meanwhile, can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

2021 Ashes live stream: how to watch Australia vs England Test cricket in India

Sony Six In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Ashes, and play gets underway at 5.30am IST on each day of the Australia vs England 1st Test. Sony Six will telecast the action with English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 will offer matches with Hindi commentary, and lastly Sony Ten 4 will broadcast in regional languages. If you prefer to live stream the Ashes on the go, you can do so with Sony Liv, but you'll need a premium subscription to watch the Ashes live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile app. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Australia vs England live stream: where to watch Ashes cricket in the US (and Canada)

Image In the US, play gets underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT each day of the Australia vs England 1st Test, continuing late into the night. The first day commences on Tuesday for those Stateside. The Ashes are being shown by dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV, which is available from a number of cable providers in the US and Canada. Willow TV subscribers can also use their cable provider’s login details on willow.tv to stream the Ashes right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS. A better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV, which features 30+ channels, for only $10 for your first month.

