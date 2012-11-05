One million digital radios sold in Australia

The latest GfK sales figures for digital radio have been revealed and it seems that the format is finally taking off, with just under 95,000 units sold in the third quarter.

The bumper season also helped the technology achieve the one million units sold milestone.

According to the GfK Marketscope report, 94,655 digital radios were sold in the third quarter, largely off the back of Father's Day in September.

More time on digital

The latest survey report also indicated that owners of digital radios are spending more time listening to the devices as well, with 1.336 million people reportedly listening to DAB+ every week, for about 12 hours a week.

That figure is roughly double the time spent listening to internet radio stations.

The big boost in digital radio consumption is largely thanks to an abundance of product on the market, with over 140 different units on offer around the country.

Via: TechGuide