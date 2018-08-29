Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BT wireless headphones arrive with massive 70-hour battery life

Audio-Technica has debuted its latest premium wireless headphones, the ATH-SR50BT and the ATH-SR30BT at IFA 2018, with the SR30BTs offering up a huge 70-hour battery life.

The over-ear models come with a dedicated Audio-Technica Control app, allowing users to control the headphones’ noise reduction feature for a more natural listening experience in noisy environments.

Quality sound

Combining cutting edge audio technology with the freedom of wireless listening, both sets of headphones come with touch and swipe controls on the left housing, which can be used to control the volume, as well as a switchable hear-through function so you can tune in to your environment.

The ATH-SR50BTs boast an impressive 25 hour battery life, a fold-flat design for easy storage, and come in classic black or brown-grey finishes. 45mm drivers are said to ensure accurate and dynamic audio delivery over a wireless connection, and audiophiles can opt for the use the included 1.2m cable for studio quality playback.

Long battery life

Coming with an even larger battery life of 70 hours are the ATH-SR30BTs, making them perfect for long haul flights. Designed for long periods of listening, they are a little more lightweight than the ATH-SR30BTs, with a relaxed around-ear design.

The ATH-SR30BTs support Bluetooth 5.0 , and come in a range of stylish colors including black, blue, pink-gray, and natural grey. They will be available to buy in Autumn 2018 for around $99 (£99 / AU$135), whereas the ATHSR30BTs are nearly double the price at $199 (£179 / around AU$270).