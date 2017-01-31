Asus ZenFone 3 vs ZenFone 3s Max vs ZTE Nubia N1

ASUS has launched multiple mid-ranged and high-end handsets in its ZenFone lineup a few months ago. This includes the ZenFone 3s Max that was announced recently. Given that the newest addition to the ZenFone lineup is here, it’s only fair to compare it with the existing ZenFone 3 mid-ranger along with the ZTE Nubia N1, which has been selling in the markets since mid-2016.

Related- ​ Asus Zenfone 3s Max: Initial Impressions

Display

In terms of display size and quality, the Nubia N1 will have to take the cake as it comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display panel. Since the ZenFone 3s Max is budget device, it’s settling for a 5.2-inch HD display instead. The standard ZenFone 3 ZE520KL is featuring a 5.5-inch 1080p display on board.

Processor

The ZenFone 3 is equipped with the octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, whereas the Nubia N1 and the ZenFone 3s Max come with the Mediatek MT6755 chip and the MT6750 respectively. These are all octa-core processors with varying clock-speeds, so the performance should be pretty much the same.

Camera

The Nubia N1 is meant for selfie-lovers as it comes with a 13MP front and rear cameras respectively. The ZenFone 3s Max comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, while the ZenFone 3 is equipped with a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP camera on the front.

Battery

The ZenFone 3s Max and the Nubia N1 are pretty much on par here as they both are packing 5,000mAh battery packs. The ZenFone 3 comes with a more moderate 2,650mAh battery under the hood. If we go strictly by performance, we feel the Nubia N1 and the ZenFone 3s Max have the upper hand here.

Other features

All three handsets come with expandable storage, which is a major plus. In terms of onboard storage, the Nubia N1 comes with 32 or 64GB of storage, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The ZenFone 3 ZE520KL comes with 32 or 64GB of storage with 3 or 4GB of RAM on board. The ZenFone 3s Max, on the other hand, comes with 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM.

Pricing and availability

The ZenFone 3 is priced at Rs 21,999 the 32GB variant, whereas the Nubia N1 is significantly cheaper at Rs 11,999. The ZenFone 3s Max, on the other hand, hasn't been priced yet. The phone will be officially available on the 7th of February.