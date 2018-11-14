Argos has decided our shower curtains should help us shop

No matter how pushed you are for time, having a shower is one of life’s little pleasures (whether you’re an in-and-out kind of person, or a hot water hogger), and one of the best things about shower time is the fact that it forces us to step away from our smartphones, tablets, and laptops for a brief period of the day.

Not if Argos has its way however. The retailer has announced the launch of a shower curtain with a built in transparent pocket that allows you to shop online using your smartphone or tablet while you shower - and it’s planning on giving away 100 for free so “savvy customers can bag a Black Friday bargain”.

That’s if you haven’t got someone in your life willing to get on their phone and shout through the door about what’s happening on the internet in the few minutes you need to clean yourself.

But, why?

Argos has predicted that this Black Friday will see the biggest spike in web traffic between the hours of six and seven in the morning - which, coincidentally, is when 21% of British people take their daily shower according to a survey of 2000 people by Censuswide.

To that end, Argos created the curtain to allow you to keep an eye on what’s scooting through the internet whenever you’re rubbing yourself clean under the soft caress of sprinkling water.

If you like the idea of doing your Black Friday shopping while naked, soapy, and bleary-eyed, you can get yourself one of the free shower curtains from one of the following Argos stores: Gateshead Metrocentre, Leicester Belgrave Gate, Coventry Gallagher, Doncaster Wheatley Centre and Leeds Headrow.

A word of warning though; Argos says although the shower curtains are waterproof, it cannot take responsibility for any water damage incurred by your device while using it, so make sure to check the waterproof rating of your smartphone or tablet before use...