Argentina vs Croatia live stream: how to watch today's World Cup football online

After Argentina's draw to Iceland and Croatia's win in the first round of group games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Argentina vs Croatia suddenly looks very interesting indeed. And you've landed in the right place if you want to know how to live stream the Russia 2018 World Cup clash for free, regardless of your location.

Live stream Argentina vs Croatia - when and where Argentina vs Croatia will meet on the pitch at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium today (June 21). The match is set to kick-off at 9pm, so quite a late one for the Russians. That translates to 7pm BST (2pm ET, 11am PT, 4am AEST). Argentina fans can watch at 3pm Buenos Aires time, while Croatians can catch the action from 8pm local time.

Argentina got off to a relatively bad start after drawing 1-1 with Iceland. More specifically, Lionel Messi has not found his stride at all after missing 11 attempts on goal - including that saved penatly. That, bafflingly, makes it the most failed attempts in a World Cup since 1974. Well at least Ronaldo's doing badly, too, eh!?

Croatia weren't playing at their top level either but still won 2-0 over Nigeria after scoring as late as the 92nd minute to seal the victory. While Croatia have only been in the World Cup since 1998 they will hope their strong midfield can match a similarly powerful Argentina line in what should be a very exciting match.

Whether you are a football fan living in Argentina, Croatia or anywhere else in the world, we’ll walk you through all the necessary steps to live stream the 2018 World Cup for free from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Argentina vs Croatia live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, then the BBC is your best bet for watching Argentina vs Croatia on Thursday, June 21 at 7pm BST. If you prefer to watch the match on a mobile device or on your computer, you can do so with BBC iPlayer which is even streaming matches live in 4k resolution with high dynamic range colour (HDR) though it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. If you're not in the UK tonight but still want to get the coverage from Gary Lineker and friends, then you'll need to get a VPN. That will let you change your laptop or mobile device's IP to a UK location, from where you can then watch on TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Croatia vs Argentina: Australia live stream

Great news for Australians, along with Socceroos games, the semi-finals and finals, free-to-air SBS now has the rights to show every group game as well. It will be a very early start though - kick-off isn't until 4am on Friday morning. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Argentina vs Croatia match will begin at 2pm ET or at 11am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Croatia vs Argentina: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Argentina vs Croatia match from 1:30pm ET. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Argentina vs Croatia game at 7am NZST. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!