Are reports of Sony Mobile exiting major markets exaggerated?

Sony has confirmed to TechRadar that it's reviewing its "business feasibility" in a number of major markets following reports that it could pull out of the Middle East, Africa and Turkey as soon as October.



Last week reputable phone-world leaker Evan Blass tweeted that Sony Mobile was looking to shut down its operations and offices in those areas.

Bad news for Sony Mobile fans in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa: I'm hearing that the company will "shut down its operations and offices" in the region by October.June 27, 2018

TechRadar contacted Sony Mobile Middle East and received the following response from Gita Ghaemmaghami, Regional Marketing Communications Manager for Sony Mobile Customer Unit Middle East & Africa:

“As part of our ongoing measures to drive profitable growth, we are carefully monitoring the market situation and reviewing our business feasibility in Middle East, Africa and Turkey.”

Every company evaluates where it's making money and where it’s not. Sony Mobile does this on a continuing basis, possibly every quarter. With Sony Mobile's sales falling in the region it's not surprising to hear that's its reviewing its business there.

There’s no confirmation that Sony will exit these areas, but the admission that it’s "reviewing" its business in these locations suggests there could be some truth behind the Blass tweet.

Only time will tell

While we don’t know the outcome of any potential discussion that may have already taken place, there’s a good chance that if Sony does decide to exit these markets it won’t happen overnight.

And even though the region in its entirety might not be profitable, there are countries within it that have high potential, such as UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, and Sony Mobile may want to focus on those. And countries where Sony doesn’t see a quick turnaround in may see downsizing instead of a complete shut down.

In short, we don’t see Sony Mobile pulling out of the Middle East altogether any time soon.