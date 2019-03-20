Apple's iPad Pro is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon

This week Apple has announced the launch of its new iPads, which means older iPad models are getting a discount. Amazon has the Apple iPad Pro on sale for $499.99. That's a $149 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 10.5-inch tablet.

The powerful iPad Pro features a 10.5-inch Retina display and weighs just only one pound. The tablet packs 64GB of storage and features an impressive 10 hours of battery life. The iPad Pro also features an A10X Fusion chip which makes the tablet more powerful than most laptops. The 10.5-inch tablet still offers Touch ID and includes a 12MP camera with 4K HD video.

We don't know how long Amazon will have the iPad Pro on sale, so you should take advantage of this fantastic deal while you can.

If you're looking for more storage, Walmart has the iPad Pro with 256GB on sale for $718.89. If that doesn't satisfy you, Amazon also has the Apple iPad Pro with 512GB on sale for $749. That's the best price we've seen for the 10.5-inch tablet.





Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro 256GB $799 $718.89 at Walmart

Walmart as the 10.5-inch iPad Pro on sale for $718.89. This tablet offers 256GB of storage and is available in gold.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro 512GB $999 $749 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the 10.5-inch iPad Pro on sale at Amazon for $749. That's a whopping $250 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 512GB tablet.View Deal

See more of the cheapest iPad Pro prices, deals and sales and if you're interested in other iPad deals we have more of the cheapest iPad deals that are currently available. Looking for Kindle deals? We also have the best cheap Amazon Kindle sale prices and deals that are going on.