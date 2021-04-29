Apple's AirPods Max get a first-time price cut in a rare deal from Amazon

If you've been waiting for a price drop to pull the trigger on Apple's pricey AirPods Max, then you're in luck. For the first time, Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $532.32 (was $549). That's a $17 discount and the lowest price we've found for Apple's powerful over-the-ear headphones.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $532.32 at Amazon

Amazon has a first-time price cut on Apple's AirPods Max. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. This deal applies to the Silver and Space Grey colors.



The AirPods Max were released in December of last year and feature an over-the-ear design, which is a first from the AirPods line. The AirPods Max deliver an enhanced audio experience with immersive sound and feature active noise cancellation, Apple's powerful H1 Chips, and up to 20-hours of battery life. The AirPods Max also feature a unique design with a breathable knit mesh headband and a stainless steel frame with memory foam earcups for ultimate comfort.



While the $17 discount might not seem like much, this is the lowest price we've found for AirPods Max, and the headphones are currently in stock and ready to ship. We don't know how long Amazon will have the AirPods on sale, so we suggest snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

