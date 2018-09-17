Apple patent details plans for ‘indestructible’ iPhones and MacBooks

When the iPhone 6 Plus was released in 2014, photos of the phone bending surfaced, resulting in what was called BendGate . Then there are the scratches you see on your MacBook Pro body or on the Jet Black iPhone 7 .

Image courtesy: Apple

However, a patent filed in March 2017 at the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) – and published on September 13 this year – reveals that Apple is trying to make all its devices scratchproof and unbendable.

Physically indestructible

According to the patent, Apple is working on an an abrasion-resistant finish that can protect the company’s device from wear and tear.

Called “Abrasion-Resistant Surface Finishes On Metal Enclosures”, the patent describes a the finish as having two layers – a lower metallic layer, with a harder outer layer coated in what could either be a ceramic material or a carbon-based substance with similar hardness to diamond.

The patent describes the outer layer as being between 0.5 micrometers to 3 micrometers, with the layer below measuring between 8-30 micrometers.

Image courtesy: Apple

The abrasive-resistant coating, according to the patent, will likely be applied over the paint layer, which could open the gates to more color options on future Apple devices.

Image courtesy: Apple

While Apple has added an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating to its 2018 trio of iPhones, it's unclear whether the patented scratch-resistant technology had been applied to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max or iPhone XR.

Given the high price tag on the new handsets, though, we'd recommend using a screen guard and a case, in case you're the paranoid kind.

