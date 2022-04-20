Apple Music launches DJ Mixes in Spatial Audio to put you in a virtual dance club experience

Audio player loading…

Apple Music is launching a series of new DJ mixes in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos enabled and fifteen new Boiler Room recordings on its app.

It's all a part of Apple’s continuous efforts to provide high-quality audio - and maybe a more engaging (thanks, Spatial Audio) experience. The company, which announced the update on Wednesday, goes as far as to call these mixes an “ …immersive audio experience with multidimensional sound and clarity.”

Monthly Spatial Audio series

The Spatial Audio remixes will come out monthly on the revamped One Mix series starting with “Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix” by acclaimed DJ and producer Jeff Mills. The hour-long set is currently available on the Apple Music app.

The Boiler Room recordings are newly mixed in the same Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos format and come from a variety of nightclubs and festivals across different dates. It’s meant to emulate an actual clubbing experience.

Spatial audio uses Dolby Atmos, directional audio filters, and frequency adjustments on each ear to place parts of the audio in a virtual 3D space around the listener's head.

The initial fifteen recordings cover a wide array of artists like India Jordan, Analog Soul, and The Blessed Madonna. More DJ sets in Spatial Audio will release throughout the year and will be part of the overall Boiler Room collection on Apple Music.

Supporting hardware

If you own a pair of AirPods or Beats headphones that have either an H1 or W1 chip installed, you’ll be able to enjoy the high-quality remixes by default. What’s special about those AirPods and headphones are the accelerometers and gyroscopes inside them that track your head’s position and the iPhone’s placement.

That way, no matter how you turn, the audio doesn’t shift in quality and stays consistent.

Speaking of which, the speakers on the latest iPhones and iPads also support Spatial Audio. Some of the devices that support Spatial Audio include the iPhone 7 and later, the 6th generation iPad and later, iPad Air 3rd generation, and the iPad mini 5th generation.

It’s unknown if Apple plans on doing something similar for other genres, but it’s worth pointing out that the company spends a lot of time and money on DJ remixes and electronic music in particular.

For example, Apple uses Shazam’s music identifying tech to analyze a remix in order to make sure everyone involved in that song is paid fairly. If that’s the case, other genres may be left behind.