Apple M2 Ultra chip announced at WWDC 2023

Apple just announced the new Apple M2 Ultra chip at WWDC 2023, filling out its M2 lineup even further with a powerful new workstation chip capable of handling some of the most demanding content creation workloads.

The new SoC's CPU should be 20% faster than the M1 Ultra, with a 30% faster GPU, and a 40% faster neural engine. It also increases the amount of maximum unified memory to 192GB, and in the new Mac Studio, you can get the latest HDMI upgrade so you can get 8K video output. You can also support 6 Pro Display XDR monitors, with 22 4K stream inputs.

You can get the new M2 Ultra in the Mac Studio or the Mac Pro, with the latter offering PCIe expansion slots, which is a major boon for industrial users who need high-end cards for storage, encoding, and much more.

You will be able to order the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro with Apple M2 Ultra chip starting today, with deliveries coming next week