Apple iPhone X pre-order begins in India on October 27

With the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus already in the stores, Apple is finally ready to bring the revolutionary iPhone X to the market. You can pre-register for the most anticipated iPhone of this year from October 27 and Apple shall start shipping the handset from November 3. With the smartphone industry already speculating about the supply restraint of the iPhone X, it is always safe to pre-order it beforehand.

Apple iPhone X Specifications

Lastly, the most advanced iPhone from Apple boasts a host of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, etc. A 2716mAh battery juices up the device which supports wireless charging too.

Speaking of the specs, the iPhone X flaunts a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge Super Retina display and a water and dust resistant all glass body with surgical-grade stainless steel reinforcements. Under the hood, there lies the latest A11 Bionic processor along with 3GB of RAM.

The front of the iPhone X houses a set of cameras and sensors for advanced facial detection (Face ID). A 12 MP + 12 MP dual camera sits at the back of the device. The primary shooter supports state of the art features like phase detection autofocus, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 2x optical zoom, etc. The rear camera of the iPhone X cannot only shoot 4K videos but also records slow motion 1090p videos at 240fps.

Apple iPhone X Pricing and Availability

Coming to pricing, in India, the base 64 GB variant of the iPhone X costs Rs. 89,000, while the 256GB version comes with a retail price of Rs. 1,02,000. You can pre-book your iPhone X from Flipkart, Amazon.in and other authorized Apple resellers.