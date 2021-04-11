Apple highlights apps, podcasts and music for Ramadan

Ramadan is here and though less uncertain that last year, we still can't or don't have the luxury of celebrating the holy month as we normally do. There is definitely some comfort if your household is filled with your family but even then, there is only so much to talk about.

To keep you occupied for a little longer, Apple has highlighted a bunch of apps, podcasts and music on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. There are also special offers and promotions throughout the month so make sure you keep an eye out for them.

App Store Ramadan highlights

The App Store will be featuring original stories and collections on the Today tab during the month of Ramadan highlighting unique content including apps and games with special offers.

Below is a list of apps that will be offering exclusive in-app Ramadan offers and elements, live ops for the whole month:

Food & Drink:

Entertainment:

Gaming:

Apple Music Ramadan highlights

To help you reconnect with nostalgia and legacy content, Apple Music is featuring “Fawazir Ramadan”, the Pan Arab daily hit show with famous celebrities Sharihan and Nelly, exclusively on the platform. The live recordings of the show are now digitized and released as albums for the first time to celebrate the golden age in Egypt.

The Islamic Music Category is hosting a selection of new dynamic playlists with the overarching theme “Inspired by Faith", including Qawwali, Anasheed, Dastgah, Na'at.

Apple Podcasts Ramadan highlights

On Apple Podcasts this Ramadan, there is a super-room dedicated to helping you find the perfect podcast. From peaceful and relaxing shows to get you to unwind to binge-worthy true crimes to podcasts that go great while you’re cooking.