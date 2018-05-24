Apple announces refund of Rs 3,990 to customers who paid full for iPhone battery replacement

It was last year when Apple was found guilty of slowing down iPhones deliberately, in order to extend the battery life and prevent unforeseen shutdowns. After the controversy broke, the Cupertino-based tech major apologised, offered replacement batteries at a discount, and even promised a software fix in the iOS to let people disable throttling.

The devices affected were iPhone 6 and the later devices. As expected, the company received a serious amount of backlash for the undisclosed throttling of these models.

The discount on battery replacement for users in India was cut down from Rs 5,990 to Rs 2,000. However, there were still some users who paid the full amount to replace the iPhone battery.

On Thursday, Apple has released a statement revealing a cash refund of Rs 3,990 to the customers who paid the full amount for battery replacement.

The statement further mentions that Apple will be paying the refund only to those who had replaced the iPhone battery between 1 January and 28 December. Furthermore, there are conditions applied that the refund is only applicable on replacements done at either the Apple store, service centre or Apple authorised service provider.

You just need to provide the original bill and the money will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of customers who paid via a credit card. In case you are not sure about your eligibility, you can expect a mail from Apple between 23 May and 27 July with instructions for the refund process.