Apple announces new MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 chip at WWDC 2022

By published

The MacBook Pro 13-inch gets a major refresh

WWDC screenshot
(Image credit: TechRadar)
Audio player loading…

The Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 is official, so rumors of its demise have been greatly exagerated. Noticeably, it is not getting a new redesign, as opposed to the new MacBook Air 2022.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch comes with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, an estimated 20-hour battery life, and 24GB unified memory. The M2 in the MacBook Pro is 39% faster than the M1 Pro, at least according to Apple, which also claims the M2 is 3.3 times faster than an unspecified Intel Core i7 in gaming performance.

With a starting price of $1,299, the MacBook Pro 13-inch is more expensive than the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1), and will go on sale in July 2022. 

This story is developing...

John Loeffler
John Loeffler

John (He/Him) is the US Computing Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY. 


Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.


You can find him online on Twitter at @thisdotjohn


Currently playing: EVE Online, Elden Ring.
See more Computing news