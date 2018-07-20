Another leak for the unannounced Sony Xperia XZ3 'reveals' design

Earlier this week, online retailer Mobile Fun listed the price and details of the Sony Xperia XZ3 with price and specs for the UK.

Now the same retailer has shared a set of images of the Xperia XZ3 in Olixar cases, and all of this comes without Sony even announcing that there is such a phone.

The rendered images of the Xperia XZ3 line up nicely with leaked photos we've seen before. They show off a slight, and we mean slight, redesign from the Xperia XZ2 - if the renders from Mobile fun are real, and not just created from rumors on the web.

Sony would appear to remain obstinate about getting rid of screen bezels like many other smartphone manufacturers are doing. With little changing, the 5.7-inch screen of the XZ2 appears to continue on into the next generation, even if it does get a resolution upgrade.

The most notable change in design is the inclusion of a second camera sensor on the back of the Xperia XZ3. The flash, camera, and fingerprint scanner are still all lined up vertically, but now there's second camera in the mix.

The dedicated camera shutter button also remains intact on the side of the phone.

Beyond these physical features, the leaked images do little to tell us more about the phone. Other rumors have suggested 6GB of RAM to go with a Snapdragon 845 chipset, a 3,240mAh battery, and higher-resolution camera sensors.

But, with Sony still quiet on the subject, there's still a bit of healthy uncertainty whether this is an actual phone or perhaps a re-tooled Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium.

Curiously, the leaked info we received with these case images mentions a 5.1-inch display, which could even point toward a new compact model - but we'll wait for the surely-impending launch before making any assertions.