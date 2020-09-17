AMD boasts that Ryzen 4000 CPUs will be ‘tremendously powerful’

AMD’s Ryzen 4000 desktop processors will be ‘tremendously powerful’ thanks to the major advancements in the Zen 3 architecture they’re built on, a company executive recently boasted.

The comment was made by Forrest Norrod, AMD’s senior vice president, during the Deutsche Bank 2020 conference call, as reported by Seeking Alpha.

Norrod said: “So you know that first Zen 1 Core was great and hugely cored, but Zen2 was as well. And Zen 3, that’s at the heart of our next-generation products is also a tremendously powerful architecture and you know right on the trajectory that we needed to be on.”

Certainly there’s no mistaking the confidence behind the strong choice of wording for exactly how powerful Zen 3 will be, and therefore the kind of power we can expect from next-gen Ryzen 4000 chips.

AMD recently let us know that there will be an initial reveal of Zen 3 desktop processors on October 8, so we should know a lot more about Ryzen 4000 CPUs very soon. That’ll be followed by another event on October 28 where AMD will unveil Big Navi graphics cards.

Big leap in performance

Of course, with the launch just a few weeks away now, it makes sense that AMD would be starting to crank up the hype machine for Ryzen 4000. We are expecting something like a 15% uplift in terms of IPC (instructions per clock), or maybe even more, with the rumor mill also mentioning up to 20% gains as a possibility.

A big leap in performance is expected, then, and a fresh leak of the purported AMD Ryzen 9 4950X is also cause for concern for Intel, with this 16-core processor hitting 4.8GHz boost – with potentially faster speeds to come, as that’s (allegedly) an early engineering sample.

The existing 3950X offers a 4.7GHz boost – and remember, any clock speed improvements will be coming on top of those major architectural gains, for a double whammy for Intel.

