Amazon unveils its Cyber Monday deals early, with huge new savings to be had

We're already seeing a bumper crop of Black Friday deals hit the web, but there are plenty more discounts and special offers to look forward to – and Amazon has revealed some of the deals it's planning for Cyber Monday.
These discounts actually start on Saturday, November 30, so if you haven't already picked up all the shopping you need on Black Friday, you've got the rest of the weekend and Monday, December 2 to do something about it.
And just about every area of Amazon tech is covered: from Echo smart speakers and smart displays, to Fire tablets, to Amazon's Fire TV media streamers, to the Kindle ereaders, you're sure to find something of interest here.
Then you've got chunks of cash off big name brands like Bose, Sony, Samsung, Google, Adobe, Microsoft and many others – see below for the full list.
Here are our picks of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals starting on November 30:
Amazon smart speakers and smart displays deals
- 3rd-gen Echo Dot down to $22 ($27.99 off)
- 3rd-gen Amazon Echo down to $59.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show 5 down to $49.99 ($40 off)
- 2nd-gen Echo Show down to $149.99 ($80 off)
- Echo Show 8 down to $79.99 ($50 off)
- Echo Auto down to $29.99 ($20 off)
Amazon smart home and security deals
- Ring Alarm 5-piece set and Echo Dot down to $139 ($60 off)
- Eero Mesh WiFi system down to $159.99 ($90 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 down to $99 ($100 off), if ordered through Alexa ("Alexa, order a Ring Video Doorbell")
- Blink XT2 Camera down to $49.99 ($50 off), if ordered through Alexa ("Alexa, order a Blink Camera")
More Amazon brands
- Save up to 30% on kitchen electrics & housewares from AmazonBasics and Stone & Beam
- Save up to 30% on luggage & travel from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 30% on office furniture and supplies from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 30% on phone accessories from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 35% on mattresses & bed frames from AmazonBasics
- Save 25% on household and personal care from Solimo
Electronics deals
- Save up to 30% on Headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands
- Save up to 25% on Home Theater Projectors
- Save up to 25% on Samsung Galaxy S10/Note 10
- Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs
- Save 30% on select cell phone cases
- Save up to 25% on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
- Save on the Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 40% on Cameras, Telescopes, Binoculars
- Save big on Nikon products
- Save on Fujifilm Instax mobile printer
- Save on Polaroid Snap Touch 2.0 Instant Print Camera
- Save big on Sony cameras and lenses
- Content Creator Savings on PC Devices and Accessories
- Save big on select Chromebooks
- Save up to 30% on Laptops, desktops and monitors
- Save on PC Gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories
- Deals to build your own custom PC
- Save big on connected home products
- Adobe Creative Cloud 40% off plus $10 gift card
- Save 50% on H&R Block Tax Software
- Save up to 60% on Brother printers
- Save $100 on PS4 PRO
- Save on Xbox One
- Save 35% on Sindoh 3DWOX DP200 3D Printer
- Save 15% on Monoprice MP10 Mini 3D Printer
Household & Kitchen deals
- Save up to 35% on select furniture and mattresses
- Save up to 35% on gaming chairs & desks
- Save on Instant Pot
- Save on Breville Kitchen Appliances
- Save on Nespresso
- Save up to 15% on Aprilaire Whole House Humidifiers
- Save on Ninja Products
- Save on SodaStream Machines
- Save up to 43% on the Ecovacs Ozmo 920
- Save on Casper Mattresses
Smart Home & Home Improvement deals
- Save up to 29% on Netgear Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
- Save up to 25% on iRobot Roomba 675
- Save up to 27% on iRobot 960
- Save up to 30% on Black and Decker
- Save up to 20% on select DeWalt Best Sellers
- Save on Emerson Smart Thermostat and Echo Dot Bundle
- Save up to 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker
- Save 35% on Dremel Rotary Bundle
- Save up to 44% on Gearwrench Tools
- Save up to 30% on August Home Smart Locks
Audible, Music, Video & Books
- Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free – enjoy unlimited access to over 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration (offer valid for new subscribers only).
- Get $5 back in eBook credit when you spend $20 on eBooks (activation required).
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle bestselling books.
- Get 30% off your first Prime Book Box, a children’s book subscription featuring handpicked favorites by the Amazon Book Editors. Offer valid for new subscribers only.
- For a limited time, new members save 53% on the first 3 months of an Audible membership at $6.95 a month. Additional offers to be announced through the holiday season.
- For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get the best holiday deal in Amazon Music’s history – four months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 50 million songs, ad-free.
- Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the US, UK, Germany and Japan can upgrade to the Family Plan free for two months, with access for up to six accounts.
- Prime Video: 50% off Select Channels
- Prime Video: 50% Off to Rent or Buy on New Release Movies
- Eligible Prime members can purchase a Fire TV stick plus 2 month subscription to Showtime for $19.99
Toys deals
- Save 30% on select Hasbro games, NERF and FurReal toys
- Save 30% on FurReal Plum, the Curious Panda (Amazon Exclusive)
- Save 30% on select LEGO and building toys
- Save $10 on L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise (Amazon Exclusive)
- Save 20% on select Melissa & Doug toys
- Save 20% on select Green Toys
- Save on select toys and furniture from KidKraft
- Save up to 35% on select Learning Resources toys
- Save up to 30% on STEM toys from Osmo, National Geographic and Snapcircuits
- Save up to 40% on select Capsule Chix, Pikmi Pops and Little Live Pets
Pet deals
- Save 32% on Embark Dog DNA Test for Breed Identification & Canine Genetic Health Screening
- Save 33% on Furbo Treat Tossing Wi-Fi Pet Camera
At those prices it's definitely worth sticking around until the weekend and Cyber Monday – Amazon is bound to drop prices on electronics, home, fashion, beauty, toys and more. It's already said there'll be 30% off select Lego toys, for example.
Keep your eyes on our best Black Friday deals, best Cyber Monday deals, and best Amazon deals pages across the course of the weekend to make sure you're always on top of the latest deals and discounts.
The best Black Friday sales from around the web
- Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day
- Amazon.com: Also... new Black Friday deals every day
- Adidas.com: Save up to 50%
- AO.com: - Black Friday deals on appliances are live now
- Argos.co.uk: - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas
- BestBuy.com: Today's daily deals
- Carphone Warhouse: - early Black Friday phone deals
- Currys.co.uk: - Black Tag sale is now on
- Debenhams: - sneak peek Black Friday deals now live
- Dell: Sales incoming on Black Friday
- Disney Plus: Get a free 7-day free trial here
- Ebay.com: A strong focus on TVs and consoles
- Google Store: - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones
- Halfords.co.uk: - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more
- HomeDepot.com: Daily deal Black Friday savings
- JCPenney.com: Pre-Black Friday deals
- John Lewis: - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Black Friday offers
- Kohls.com: Coupons aplenty in big sale
- LoveHoney.com: Up to 50% off a wide range of items
- Macy's.com: Preview specials with 60% off womenswear
- Marks & Spencer: good multi-buy deals on right now
- Mobiles.co.uk: cheapest mobile phone deals
- NewEgg.com: Pre-Black Friday deals
- Nike.com: - up to 30% off full price items
- Simba Sleep: save up to 40% on mattresses for Black Friday
- Superdrug: - top Black Friday deals at Superdrug
- Three.co.uk: - best ever SIM only deals
- Very.co.uk: - big savings on tech and more
- Walmart.com: The early Black Friday sales