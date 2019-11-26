Amazon unveils its Cyber Monday deals early, with huge new savings to be had

We're already seeing a bumper crop of Black Friday deals hit the web, but there are plenty more discounts and special offers to look forward to – and Amazon has revealed some of the deals it's planning for Cyber Monday.

These discounts actually start on Saturday, November 30, so if you haven't already picked up all the shopping you need on Black Friday, you've got the rest of the weekend and Monday, December 2 to do something about it.

And just about every area of Amazon tech is covered: from Echo smart speakers and smart displays, to Fire tablets, to Amazon's Fire TV media streamers, to the Kindle ereaders, you're sure to find something of interest here.

Then you've got chunks of cash off big name brands like Bose, Sony, Samsung, Google, Adobe, Microsoft and many others – see below for the full list.

Here are our picks of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals starting on November 30:

Amazon smart speakers and smart displays deals

Amazon smart home and security deals

Ring Alarm 5-piece set and Echo Dot down to $139 ($60 off)

5-piece set and down to $139 ($60 off) Eero Mesh WiFi system down to $159.99 ($90 off)

system down to $159.99 ($90 off) Ring Video Doorbell 2 down to $99 ($100 off), if ordered through Alexa ("Alexa, order a Ring Video Doorbell")

down to $99 ($100 off), if ordered through Alexa ("Alexa, order a Ring Video Doorbell") Blink XT2 Camera down to $49.99 ($50 off), if ordered through Alexa ("Alexa, order a Blink Camera")

More Amazon brands

Save up to 30% on kitchen electrics & housewares from AmazonBasics and Stone & Beam

Save up to 30% on luggage & travel from AmazonBasics

Save up to 30% on office furniture and supplies from AmazonBasics

Save up to 30% on phone accessories from AmazonBasics

Save up to 35% on mattresses & bed frames from AmazonBasics

Save 25% on household and personal care from Solimo

Electronics deals

Save up to 30% on Headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands

Save up to 25% on Home Theater Projectors

Save up to 25% on Samsung Galaxy S10/Note 10

Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs

Save 30% on select cell phone cases

Save up to 25% on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds

Save on the Google Pixel 3

Save up to 40% on Cameras, Telescopes, Binoculars

Save big on Nikon products

Save on Fujifilm Instax mobile printer

Save on Polaroid Snap Touch 2.0 Instant Print Camera

Save big on Sony cameras and lenses

Content Creator Savings on PC Devices and Accessories

Save big on select Chromebooks

Save up to 30% on Laptops, desktops and monitors

Save on PC Gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

Deals to build your own custom PC

Save big on connected home products

Adobe Creative Cloud 40% off plus $10 gift card

Save 50% on H&R Block Tax Software

Save up to 60% on Brother printers

Save $100 on PS4 PRO

Save on Xbox One

Save 35% on Sindoh 3DWOX DP200 3D Printer

Save 15% on Monoprice MP10 Mini 3D Printer

Household & Kitchen deals

Save up to 35% on select furniture and mattresses

Save up to 35% on gaming chairs & desks

Save on Instant Pot

Save on Breville Kitchen Appliances

Save on Nespresso

Save up to 15% on Aprilaire Whole House Humidifiers

Save on Ninja Products

Save on SodaStream Machines

Save up to 43% on the Ecovacs Ozmo 920

Save on Casper Mattresses

Smart Home & Home Improvement deals

Save up to 29% on Netgear Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

Save up to 25% on iRobot Roomba 675

Save up to 27% on iRobot 960

Save up to 30% on Black and Decker

Save up to 20% on select DeWalt Best Sellers

Save on Emerson Smart Thermostat and Echo Dot Bundle

Save up to 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker

Save 35% on Dremel Rotary Bundle

Save up to 44% on Gearwrench Tools

Save up to 30% on August Home Smart Locks

Audible, Music, Video & Books

Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free – enjoy unlimited access to over 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration (offer valid for new subscribers only).

Get $5 back in eBook credit when you spend $20 on eBooks (activation required).

Save up to 80% on select Kindle bestselling books.

Get 30% off your first Prime Book Box, a children’s book subscription featuring handpicked favorites by the Amazon Book Editors. Offer valid for new subscribers only.

For a limited time, new members save 53% on the first 3 months of an Audible membership at $6.95 a month. Additional offers to be announced through the holiday season.

For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get the best holiday deal in Amazon Music’s history – four months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 50 million songs, ad-free.

Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the US, UK, Germany and Japan can upgrade to the Family Plan free for two months, with access for up to six accounts.

Prime Video: 50% off Select Channels

Prime Video: 50% Off to Rent or Buy on New Release Movies

Eligible Prime members can purchase a Fire TV stick plus 2 month subscription to Showtime for $19.99

Toys deals

Save 30% on select Hasbro games, NERF and FurReal toys

Save 30% on FurReal Plum, the Curious Panda (Amazon Exclusive)

Save 30% on select LEGO and building toys

Save $10 on L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise (Amazon Exclusive)

Save 20% on select Melissa & Doug toys

Save 20% on select Green Toys

Save on select toys and furniture from KidKraft

Save up to 35% on select Learning Resources toys

Save up to 30% on STEM toys from Osmo, National Geographic and Snapcircuits

Save up to 40% on select Capsule Chix, Pikmi Pops and Little Live Pets

Pet deals

Save 32% on Embark Dog DNA Test for Breed Identification & Canine Genetic Health Screening

Save 33% on Furbo Treat Tossing Wi-Fi Pet Camera

At those prices it's definitely worth sticking around until the weekend and Cyber Monday – Amazon is bound to drop prices on electronics, home, fashion, beauty, toys and more. It's already said there'll be 30% off select Lego toys, for example.

Keep your eyes on our best Black Friday deals, best Cyber Monday deals, and best Amazon deals pages across the course of the weekend to make sure you're always on top of the latest deals and discounts.

