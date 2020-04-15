The best Amazon sales this week - cheap headphones, iPad deals, smart watch sales available now

We're keeping track of all the latest Amazon sales right here, and this week we're being treated to some iPad deals, excellent PC gaming sales, cheap headphones, and a wealth of discounts across Amazon's own Echo range as well. So, if you're looking to keep yourself entertained with a cheap tablet, or you're looking to upgrade your PC gaming setup, you'll find all the best Amazon sales available here.

We've rounded up our favorite Amazon sales below, but you can also check out all our picks further down the page.



Amazon Daily Deals: today's top sales

Smartwatch / fitness tracker deals

Fossil smart watches on sale

Save up to 21% on Yamay smart watches from $35.69 at Amazon

Yamay offer a super cheap smart watch selection designed around simplicity but with a surprisingly deep range of features. Compatible with iOS and Android, you'll find a healthy selection of fitness and notification features available on the sub-$40 smartwatches.

Fossil Men's Gen 4 smartwatch | $275 $99 at Amazon

This Fossil Men's smartwatch runs with both iOS and Android through Google WearOS, so you're also getting Google Assistant compatibility in here as well. You're saving $176 on this all-round fitness tracker and smartphone companion in the latest Amazon sales.

Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch | $275 $129 at Amazon

With smartphone notifications, heart rate monitoring, Google Assistant, and fitness tracking all built into a tiny $130 price tag, you're getting a fantastic smartwatch deal in this Fossil Gen 4 Explorist watch. Compatible with both iPhone and Android, this is a perfect all-rounder available for a great price.



Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR smartwatch | $275 $219.98 at Amazon

Powered by Wear OS, this Fossil Venture smartwatch works seamlessly with both iOS and Android to provide excellent fitness tracking and smartphone notifications from your wrist. Plus, you're saving $56 at Amazon this week.

Audio and headphone deals

Cheap wireless headphones now available

Apple EarPods with lightning connector | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to replace your wired Apple Earpods, you can save $10 at Amazon this weekend. That's an excellent price, and well worth a look if you're after a wired set of earbuds.

Sony MDRXB510 Extra Bass wired headphones | $59.99 $35.74 at Amazon

If it's super cheap headphones you're after, this $35 set of Sony wired earbuds will serve you fine. Bass boosted and with a secure ear hook design, these are perfect for the gym without the worry of damage.

Beats Powerbeats 3 headphones | $ 199.99 $79.99 at Amazon

This Powerbeats 3 headphones deal is available in today's sales for only $79.99 at Amazon. That's a $100+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the water-resistant wireless earbuds. The Powerbeats 3 are part of the Beats Decade Collection and come in a black-red color combo.

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones | $299.99 $195 at Amazon

The Beats Solo 3 headphones get a $100 price cut at Amazon. The best-selling wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Tablet and laptop deals

iPad deals and cheap laptops

Seagate portable 1TB external hard drive | $79.99 $44.99 at Amazon

If you've already run out of space on your computer's internal hard drive, or perhaps you've picked up a cheap laptop with a smaller amount of storage than you're used to, this Seagate external hard drive can fix that. The USB 3.0 hard drive is compatible with PC and Mac and is fully portable - for when we can all leave our homes that is.

iPad 10.2-inch 2019 WiFi - 32GB | $329 $299 at Amazon

The 2019 iPad offered up a larger screen and support for more accessories than ever, and you can save $20 on the 32GB version on Amazon right now. It's not the cheapest we've seen this particular model go, but you can still save some cash this week.

iPad 2018 WiFi + Cellular - 128GB | $559 $399 at Amazon

If you're looking for something with a bit more juice but don't mind not having the latest model, this 2018 iPad deal offers WiFi and Cellular connectivity as well as bags of storage - 128GB to be exact. That's an excellent size that means you can pretty much do whatever you want with this tablet.

Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop | $499 $324.99 at Amazon

Save $174 on this Lenovo laptop from Amazon this week. You're picking up an Intel Celeron processor running 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, all in a thin, streamlined shell perfect for portability.

Asus Vivobook Flip 14-inch touchscreen laptop | $749 $649 at Amazon

Be more flexible with your new laptop. This Asus Vivobook offers a fantastic touchscreen nano-edge display that can be rotated to perform more like a tablet. Plus you're getting plenty of power under the hood with an 8th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Gaming deals

PC gaming deals offer excellent savings

Digital game downloads reduced at Amazon

With Amazon shutting off a large portion of its catalog, it's leaning more into digital downloads and services to keep its customers entertained during the lockdown period. That means you can save on a range of digital game downloads across PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch systems.

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse - white | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Grab the white DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for $20 off this week at Amazon. That's a clean looking mouse, but it might not stay that way for long. The black version comes in at the same price right now - also sitting at $29.99.

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum gaming headset | $149.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap gaming headset that screams gaming headset? This RGB number forom Logitech not only slots straight into that gamer aesthetic, but also offers fantastic 7.1 Dolby and DTS surround sound for your PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch gaming.

Razer Kraken gaming headset | $79.99 $60.99 at Amazon

This Razer Kraken headset boasts a light aluminium frame with 7.1 surround sound and a retractable mic. Perfect for use with PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, you're saving $20 this week with Amazon.

Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $60 on this Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard, with customizable chroma RGB lighting, light-based optical switches, and even Philips Hue compatibility. This is a high quality gaming keyboard with excellently clicky actuation and a gorgeous aluminium chassis.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 gaming headset | $149.99 $125 at Amazon

With lossless audio, a 2.4g connection, v2.0 7.1 surround sound, and 24 hours of battery, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 is unparalleled in wireless sound quality. Plus, you can grab a rare discount on this particular headset at Amazon this week.

Smart home and Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo bundles offer savings on smart home accessories

Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow | $69.98 $49.98 at Amazon

The kid-friendly Echo Dot offers access to Alexa that parents don't have to worry about, and this particular bundle also offers an Echo Glow Smart Lamp to boot. You're also picking up a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with access to Audible books, songs, games, and skills.



Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot | $99.98 $79.98 at Amazon

If you missed the recent Amazon Echo deals you can still score a saving with this Fire TV 4K stick bundle. Grab both an Echo Dot and the Fire stick at the same time and you can save $20.

Amazon Echo Plus + Philips Hue Bulb smart home starter kit | $179.98 $99.99 at Amazon

Grab an Amazon Echo Plus and pair it with a Philips Hue bulb can you can save $80 this weekend. Perfect if you're just starting to kit out your smart home, you can get set up with smart lighting and control it with your voice through Alexa straight from the off.

TP-Link Deco M9 Plus whole-home mesh WiFi system | $299 $169.99 at Amazon

These TP-Link Deco M9 Plus WiFi extenders can be connected to your existing router and placed around your home to create a more reliable network wherever you are. Together, they can cover up to 4,500 square feet of your property with powerful tri-band WiFi so you can connect up to 100 devices and keep them all connected. Plus, you'll create an entire name and password for your mesh system so there will be no signing in and out as you move through your home.

