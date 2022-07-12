Amazon Prime Day Roomba deals: hurry - these are genuinely great sales to grab

As you may (or may not) be aware, Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) is in full swing and with that we're seeing some of the best robot vacuums (opens in new tab) on offer - one in particular is half price, and it's one of the newest models.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is down to $499.99 (originally $999.99) (opens in new tab) which received a coveted 4.5 out 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab) so we can vouch for how good it is, even without the discount.

This Roomba, and all other robovacs in the line up, are WiFi connected and can map your home to varying degrees.

Whether you're after an entry-level robot vacuum to take on some of the floor-cleaning or you want a fully-loaded Roomba with smart features to care of the vacuuming chore, one thing is for sure - the time to buy is right here, right now because these savings are real and don't come round often.

US Roomba deals

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i2 (2152): $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 43% - While this isn't iRobots top-of-the-line robot vacuum (look to the j7+ for that), this is still a great 43%-off deal on a smart and efficient home helper. It'll map your home and clean it in a sensible manner. The Roomba i2 is compatible with iRobot's Clean Base (sold separately), works with iRotbot's app, and can clean on your schedule.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 692: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - with 40% off you're saving a sweet $120 on a Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum which works with Alexa and Google Assistant to allow you to start a clean with just the sound of your voice. It's suitable for use across your carpets and hard floors, and even taming pet hair. It's self-charging, too, which always helps.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i4+ (4552): $649.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 34% - Clawing back 34% ($250) off the list price this Prime Day is the Rooma i4+ which has a 20% larger battery than the Roomba i3/i3+, amongst other things. It self-empties for up to 60 days, maps your home and is ideal for homes with pets. We reviewed the Roomba i3+ (opens in new tab) (awarded it 4-out-of-5 stars) and this is a step up.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i7+: $999.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% - This Roomba deal knocks a whopping $500 off your next robot vacuum. Getting a coveted 4.5 out 5 stars in our Roomba i7+ review (opens in new tab), it's already well worth the money without the discount. This comes with iRobot's smart mapping technology and digital assistant integration, both of which should make robot vacuuming next-level convenient.

UK Roomba deals

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 692040 Connected Robot Vacuum| £299 £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £130 - If you've ever wanted to tick vacuuming off the to-do list, then now is the time to make that happen. With a saving of 43%, this robot vacuum cleaner is a bargain which will remove dirt, dust and debris from your carpets and hard floors. It'll work through Google Assistant and Alexa, too.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba s9+| £1,499 £999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 33% - this is the biggest saving in our round up but this is the most expensive Roomba we have listed. Our review made a nodd to this, saying that the price tag may be steep but if you value spotlessly clean floors with minimal mess and effort on your part, the cost could be worth it. It's good for homes with allergies and pets, and it can even link up to the Braava jet m6 robot mop for comprehensive clean.

