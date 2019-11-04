Amazon pre-Black Friday sale: deals on TVs, vacuums, Amazon devices and more

It's officially November, and that means Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner. Amazon is giving us a sneak peek today with pre-Black Friday deals you can shop right now. The retail giant is discounting several best-selling items that would make the perfect Christmas gift for anyone on your list.



Amazon's top holiday deals include $500 off the Samsung Flat 55-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV, the best-selling 23andMe Ancestry DNA kit on sale for $79, $200 off the powerful Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and the Instant Pot Duo60 on sale for $59.99.



Other standout deals include price cuts on popular appliances, Amazon devices, speakers, home decor, and more. These discounts are limited-time offers with some items on sale for today only. This is not only an excellent opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping, but also a chance to snag a fantastic discount before the madness of Amazon's Black Friday sale officially begins.

Amazon pre-Black Friday deals:

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more in 4K HD resolution with the 4K Fire TV Stick. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote and is currently 20% off at Amazon.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker $99.95 $59.99 at Amazon

Today only you can save $40 off the best-selling Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker in red. The 6-QT pressure cooker combines seven kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes up to 70% faster for quick and convenient meals.

23andMe Ancestry Personal Genetic DNA Test $99 $79 at Amazon

A great Christmas gift idea, you can save $20 on the 23andMe Ancestry DNA kit. The popular DNA test allows you to discover your ancestry composition and where your DNA is from across 1500+ regions.

Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $299 $164.99 at Amazon

A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, you can get the Bissell EV675 on sale for $164.99. The robot vacuum cleaner includes a triple-action cleaning system to thoroughly clean pet hair and debris.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $499 $299 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the top-rated Dyson V8 Animal vacuum. The cordless vacuum cleaner provides up to 40 minutes of run time and features the powerful Dyson digital motor that's engineered to deep clean homes with pets.

