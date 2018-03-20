Amazon India listing leaks Vivo V9 specifications before launch

The scheduled launch date for the Vivo V9 in India is 23 March, but Amazon India has already listed the phone on their site revealing some of the specifications of the device without divulging the price.

Albeit, the listing does confirm that the smartphone pre-bookings will go live at 3pm after the launch at 1pm on 23 March, accompanied by some special offers.

Amazon listing.

The Amazon listing highlights the #MadeForMore Vivo tagline adding superlatives like ‘Made for Perfection’, ‘Made for Perfect View’, ‘Made for Perfect Shot’, ‘Made for Perfect Selfies’ and ‘Made of Perfect Performance’.

Each of the tagline highlights a unique feature of the phone. They show that the phone will have a dual camera on the back with a LED flash and a selfie camera integrated with some sort of artificial intelligence (AI).

Previously, the Vivo V9 had been listed on the company’s official site which also showed the integration of AI and (augmented reality) AR based tech into the phone.

The listing on Amazon shows that the Vivo V9 will have a thin bezel display accompanied by an iPhone X-type notch. The screen is rumoured to be a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel.

In terms for processing, the phone is supposed to run on the Snapdragon 660 chipset.

Previous reports speculate that the phone will costs around Rs 23,700 in India as per its listing on an Indonesia e-commerce portal.