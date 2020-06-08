Amazon deal alert: get a free Echo Dot and save on the Ring Doorbell Pro

Beef up your home security and save money with this smart home bundle deal from Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell Pro with a free Echo Dot on sale for $189. That's a total saving of $110 and the best price we've seen for the Ring Video doorbell.



The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to monitor your property in HD video and check in anytime with live on-demand video. Unlike previous models, the Pro offers advanced motion detection with the ability to customize your motion zones to focus on areas that are most important to you. The Ring doorbell will also send alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected and offers two-way talk.



The Ring doorbell works with Amazon Alexa and will send alerts to Echo Devices so you can hear and speak to visitors entirely hands-free. The Echo Dot can also play music, make calls, and control other smart home devices.



A 3rd generation Echo Dot typically retails for $49.99, so with this bundle deal, you're saving $60 on the Ring Pro and scoring a free feature-rich smart speaker. This is a limited time offer, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Ring doorbell deal:

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: $298.99 $109.99 at Amazon

You can save $60 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot. The Ring Pro works with Alexa so you can use your Echo Dot to get alerts and hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.

