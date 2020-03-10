Altered Carbon: Resleeved trailer serves up Takeshi Kovacs in anime form

Following hot on the heels of Altered Carbon's second season, Netflix has released a trailer for Altered Carbon: Resleeved, an animated spin-off movie from acclaimed writer Dai Satō (Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex).

Looking a bit like a non-interactive video game, Altered Carbon: Resleeved sees Takeshi Kovacs assigned to protect a young Yakuza tattoo artist from killer tech ninjas and CTAC (Colonial Tactical Assault Corps) soldiers on the planet of Latimer.

You can check out the trailer for Altered Carbon: Resleeved below, but be warned – it features excessive amounts of blood and an aggressive mispronunciation of the name 'Kovacs'.

Based on a series of science fiction novels by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon takes place in a distant future where people can back up their consciousness to 'stacks', effectively allowing them to live forever by changing bodies or 'sleeves'.

It will be interesting to see if Altered Carbon: Resleeved can win back fans who were disappointed by the show's second season, which many felt suffered from a weak story and reduced budget.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to find out – Altered Carbon: Resleeved arrives on Netflix on March 19.