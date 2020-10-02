All 8 Harry Potter movies are now free to stream for a month – here's how

If you're a Harry Potter fan and you live in the US, you're going to have a good October. Streaming service Peacock TV is offering all eight Harry Potter movies for free all month – you'll have to watch them with ads, but that's a pretty good deal if you're in the mood for a marathon.

The best part is, you don't need a credit card to sign up to Peacock – just an email address and a password. Here's the sign-up page if you want to check it out.

Signing up is incredibly easy, then, wherever you are in the US. Peacock says all eight Harry Potter movies are available to stream for free throughout October – it's possible you'll see the films move to its premium tier after that (which is still only $4.99 per month).

Previously, the Harry Potter movies were available to stream in the US behind a paywall on HBO Max, an excellent but expensive streaming service. That's $14.99 per month – offering them for free is much more reasonable.

Why are the movies free to stream?

While Peacock paywalls some of its content, the incentive for the streaming service to offer the Harry Potter movies for free is likely visibility – getting people to install the app, or sign up for the first time, is incredibly valuable.

NBC Universal, which owns Peacock, has the streaming rights for the Harry Potter movies until 2025. So you'll likely see them on this newer service for a long time.

It's not the only big content drop coming to the service, either: in early 2021, The Office is leaving its long-time streaming home of Netflix to live exclusively on Peacock.