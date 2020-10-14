Don't miss out on Amazon Prime Day 2020 for best deals on Kitchen appliances

Amazon's Prime Day 2020 UAE sale is happening now, with new discounts added every hour. These includes massive discounts from top brands including Black+Decker, Hoover and Super General.

If your kitchen is your best place at home, you will love these deals from Prime Day 2020. Let's dig into the best deals that we found for your kitchen needs.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 best kitchen appliance deals:

Black+Decker Air Fryer: AED 505 - AED 299 at Amazon

Opt for a healthy lifestyle with the impressive Black and Decker AF300-B5 Air Fryer. It is crafted to perfection and has easy to use controls that make it incredibly simple to use. This air fryer has a high capacity food basket that lets you prepare delicious treats for all your family.

Nescafe Dolce Mini Me Coffee Machine (with 5 Capsule Boxes): AED 599 AED 349 at Amazon

Coffee freshness is preserved with our hermetically sealed capsules, for a rich and aromatic cup. 5 capsule boxes value bundle: Capsule boxes might vary per bundle.

Black+Decker 20L Microwave Oven: AED 209 - AED 169 at Amazon

Black+Decker Microwave Oven, Black; 5 Different Microwave Power Modes

Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner: AED 799 - AED 559 at Amazon The Eufy Home app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

Midea 4 Burners Gas Cooker: AED 1,049 - AED 599 at Amazon MIDEA 60x60 Gas Cooker with Full Safety, Auto Ignition and Cast Iron Pan Support. It has Gas Oven with Grill and Rotisserie. It comes with Thermostat with Auto Cut off Mechanical Timer + Electric Ignition + Lamp, Connector for LPG & Central Gas and closed door grilling