7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)

Audio player loading…

Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.

That doesn’t mean there’s absolutely nothing new to watch on streamers this weekend, mind. In fact, there’s a real variety of movies and TV shows heading the way of Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and other platforms (especially Hulu) over the next few days.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest new arrivals – from returning dystopian dramas to downright terrifying horror remakes.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 (Hulu)

Hulu’s unsettling-but-captivating dystopian drama series, The Handmaid’s Tale, returns for its penultimate season this weekend.

Picking up directly after the events of season 4’s shocking finale, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 finds Elisabeth Moss’ June plotting the downfall of Gilead from afar. But with the sinister forces that once oppressed her still very much at large, June quickly realizes that freedom isn’t everything it once seemed.

Season 5’s first two episodes are available to stream now on Hulu, with the remaining eight entries set to arrive weekly every Thursday. UK viewers still have a few months to wait before the series returns to Channel 4.

Now available to stream on Hulu.

Atlanta season 4 (Hulu)

Donald Glover’s acclaimed comedy series, Atlanta, returns to Hulu for its fourth and final outing this weekend – just six months after the conclusion of its third season.

Rather than taking viewers on another hapless tour across Europe, though, new episodes find Earn (Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), Van (Zazie Beetz) and Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) returning to the familiar comforts of the series’ titular city.

The first two episodes of Atlanta season 4 are available to stream now on Hulu, with the remaining six set to arrive on a weekly basis every Friday (a day after airing on FX). UK viewers will be able to find them on Disney Plus Star later in the year.

Now available to stream on Hulu.

Goodnight Mommy (Prime Video)

Psychological-thriller fans, this one’s for you.

An English-language remake of the exceptionally creepy Austrian horror film of the same name, Goodnight Mommy stars Naomi Watts as a mother whose strange behaviour after a bout of facial reconstructive surgery leaves her twin sons questioning her identity.

Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s “viciously effective” original movie was well received by critics upon its release in 2014, so director Matt Sobel’s new version – which, admittedly, looks equally frightening – has a lot to live up to.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick (Prime Video)

The trusty trio of Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond return to Prime Video for their latest vehicular misadventure this weekend.

The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick finds the hapless British presenters driving their favorite rally cars across the snow-covered plains of Scandinavia – a region often described by geographers as "Europe's last great wilderness".

If you’ve ever seen a Grand Tour special before, you'll know exactly what to expect from this new feature: expletives, extreme weather and, in all likelihood, a few minor explosions.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

The Great British Bake Off season 13 (Netflix)

Fire up those ovens and dust off those aprons, folks, because The Great British Bake Off (otherwise known as The Great British Baking Show in the US) is back on screens.

This year’s edition – the 13th since the show’s 2010 debut – finds 12 new amateur bakers putting their rolling, molding and folding skills to the test in a bid to impress meticulous judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Episode one of the new series is available to stream now on Netflix in the US and All 4 in the UK. Subsequent episodes will arrive every Tuesday and Friday in the UK and US, respectively.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Do Revenge (Netflix)

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke heads up the cast of Do Revenge, Netflix's latest high school-set comedy-drama.

Reportedly inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train, the film follows two students from wildly different social circles, Drea and Eleanor, who form an unlikely alliance in a bid to take revenge on the bullies who ruined their lives.

Do Revenge seems like harmless – if not entirely groundbreaking – teenage fun, and that's how we found it to be in our review. Think Mean Girls but for the Gen Z crowd, and you'll have a better idea of what we mean.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Los Espookys season 2 (HBO Max)

HBO’s (understandable) push to promote House of the Dragon has left HBO Max largely bereft of alternative new movies and TV shows in recent weeks – but this weekend does at least see the return of popular Spanish-language series Los Espookys.

This quirky comedy show follows the exploits of Renaldo and Úrsula, a pair of horror and gore enthusiasts who launch a unique business that brings horror movie tropes to life for a variety of thrill-seeking clients.

Los Espookys’ second season was supposed to air several years ago, but the global pandemic threw a spanner into its production schedule. New episodes stream on HBO Max every Friday through October 21.

Now available to stream on HBO Max.