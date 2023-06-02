7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more this weekend (June 2)

Another weekend has rolled around – and that means it's time to bring you another round-up of the biggest movies and TV shows to watch on the world's best streaming services.

Well, some of them anyway. A new month usually heralds the arrival of multiple new shows and movies on the likes of Disney Plus and Hulu. As weeks go, though, this one's pretty quiet by all accounts.

Still, of our seven-strong selection for the weekend of June 3 and 4, forthcoming Max drama The Idol is arguably the most anticipated – and, given its mixed critical reception, not for all the right reasons, either. If gritty, adult-themed musical dramas aren't your idea of a good time, though, there are other fascinating options available on Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount Plus for you to try instead.

So, without further ado, here are the seven most intriguing films and TV series to stream in the coming days.

The Idol

Where to stream it: Max

Max (formally known as HBO Max) has been the go-to streamer for all things drama genre-based in 2023, with the likes of The Last of Us and Succession season 4 drawing in millions of users on a weekly basis.

The Idol, a new raunchy musical drama set to debut on June 4, hopes to follow in that duo's footsteps. Co-created by Euphoria's Sam Levinson and Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, The Idol focuses on Jocelyn (Lily Rose-Depp), who tries to reclaim her title as the world's sexiest pop star with the aid of Tedros (The Weeknd), the leader of a contemporary cult, whom Jocelyn embarks on a complex romantic relationship with.

A prestige drama it might be, but critics have panned The Idol for its sleazy, on-the-nose satirization of the music industry and for being "brutish", "nasty", and a "misfire of high-budget misogyny". Ouch. In short: don't expect it to join our best Max shows list anytime soon.

With Love season 2

Where to stream it: Prime Video

Amazon Studios' underrated rom-com series returns for its second outing this week, and its lighthearted and earnest approach to romance might be the perfect tonic to The Idol's more abrasive exploration of the same topic.

With Love season 2 reunites viewers with siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz, who continue to navigate the world of dating and relationships with contrasting success. It's a good job, then, that the pair can rely on their respective support groups to help them through their tough romantic tests. Expect to laugh and cry along with Lily and Jorge as they're forced to traverse new love-based challenges in the show's sophomore outing. One for our best Prime Video shows guide? Maybe.

Manifest season 4 part 2

Where to stream it: Netflix

The end is night for the survivors of Montego Air Flight 828. Manifest season 4 part 2 will officially close out the season and the series – which Netflix picked up following its cancellation on ABC – this weekend, and it promises to be an explosive and potentially shocking end to one of the best Netflix shows around.

Ordinarily, this is the part where we'd briefly recap what happened in the season's first part, but doing so would spoil many of Manifest's secrets up to this point. Manifest diehards know what's at stake by now, so the only thing left to do is take a seat, strap yourself in, and prepare for the flight of a lifetime.

Medellin

Where to stream it: Prime Video

It's a quiet week on the new movie front, so Amazon will be hoping its new action-comedy flick Medellín will fill the streaming film void in your life.

Medellín stars Ramzy Bedia as Reda, a seemingly ordinary individual who sets out to rescue his younger brother from a vicious cartel in Colombia. However, when Reda kidnaps the cartel leader's son in order to exchange him for his brother, things quickly get out of hand.

Narratively, it doesn't sound particularly novel, but Medellín might surprise a few people with what's on offer. If nothing else, it contains a cameo from legendary boxer Mike Tyson, which might be worth checking out even if the rest of Medellín isn't.

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Where to stream it: Max

Nearly four months after it debuted in theaters, the final installment in the Magic Mike trilogy lands on Max this weekend.

Magic Mike's Last Dance sees Channing Tatum return as the titular character, who's retired from the stripper business and now works as a Miami-based bartender. When he's propositioned by Salma Hayek's Max (no relation to the service it's available on) about helping her produce a stage play in London, though, Mike is drawn back into the world he thought he'd left behind.

The movies received mixed reviews upon initial release in February, with critics calling it "loose and limber enough to entertain" and a "satisfying conclusion" to the trilogy Tatum has helmed. Maybe it's not for everyone, but those who enjoyed Mike's previous theatrical outings should get a kick out of it.

Joe Pickett season 2

Where to stream it: Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has steadily been growing its library of neo-Western crime dramas in recent years, with its Yellowstone universe undeniably the cream of the crop in that field. The studio's TV adaptation of Joe Pickett, though, is also worth investing in – and it just so happens that the show's second season arrives on Paramount's streamer on June 4.

Based on CJ Box's book series of the same name, Joe Pickett tells the tale of the titular Wyoming game warden and his family as they navigate numerous socioeconomic and political challenges in their community.

Like Medellín, Joe Pickett's synopsis doesn't immediately jump out at you, but critics have had largely good things to say about it since its initial December 2021 debut. One to try if you're looking to fill the Yellowstone hole in your life before season 5 part 2 of one of the best Paramount Plus shows ever arrives later this year.

Painting With John season 3

Where to stream it: Max

The multi-talented John Lurie returns with his fireside chat-style painting series on Max this weekend – and, just like previous seasons, viewers can expect plenty more in the way of abstract artwork, casual conversation, and meandering metaphors.

Season 3 follows the same six-episode, 30-minute format as its predecessors – new entries are released every Friday, FYI – and sees Lurie continue to delight audiences with his laid-back, meditative musings as he showcases his abilities as an artist. One for Bob Ross fans to consider watching. Just don't get offended with the title of the show's first-ever episode, which is called 'Bob Ross Was Wrong'.

