AMD CES 2025 Keynote live blog: all the latest Ryzen and Radeon news as it happens
AMD's CES 2025 keynote promises to be full of new announcements.
CES 2025 Media Day is here and there are plenty of announcements happening throughout the day, but without a doubt, the AMD CES 2025 Keynote is one of the biggest of the whole show.
Hosted at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, AMD's keynote address will be given by AMD CEO Lisa Su and other AMD executives, likely covering the whole gamut of product announcements from desktop chips and graphics cards to mobile processors and more.
I'm on the ground right now in Sin City to bring you all the latest news, so stay right here and follow along for all the latest on AMD's portfolio along with expert analysis as everything is announced.
How to watch the AMD CES 2025 keynote
If you want to follow along with me as I report the latest details from AMD's CES 2025 keynote, you can check out the embedded link below, with my thoughts and analysis on today's developments below.
Current page: Page 1Next Page Page 2
John (He/Him) is the Components Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.
You can find him online on Bluesky @johnloeffler.bsky.social