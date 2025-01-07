AMD CES 2025 Keynote live blog: as it happened

CES 2025 Media Day is here and there are plenty of announcements happening throughout the day, but without a doubt, the AMD CES 2025 Keynote is one of the biggest of the whole show.

Hosted at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, AMD's keynote address will be given by AMD CEO Lisa Su and other AMD executives, likely covering the whole gamut of product announcements from desktop chips and graphics cards to mobile processors and more.

I'm on the ground right now in Sin City to bring you all the latest news, so stay right here and follow along for all the latest on AMD's portfolio along with expert analysis as everything is announced.

How to watch the AMD CES 2025 keynote

If you want to follow along with me as I report the latest details from AMD's CES 2025 keynote, you can check out the embedded link below, with my thoughts and analysis on today's developments below.