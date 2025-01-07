Live
AMD CES 2025 Keynote live blog: as it happened
AMD's CES 2025 keynote was full of new announcements.
CES 2025 Media Day is here and there are plenty of announcements happening throughout the day, but without a doubt, the AMD CES 2025 Keynote is one of the biggest of the whole show.
Hosted at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, AMD's keynote address will be given by AMD CEO Lisa Su and other AMD executives, likely covering the whole gamut of product announcements from desktop chips and graphics cards to mobile processors and more.
I'm on the ground right now in Sin City to bring you all the latest news, so stay right here and follow along for all the latest on AMD's portfolio along with expert analysis as everything is announced.
How to watch the AMD CES 2025 keynote
If you want to follow along with me as I report the latest details from AMD's CES 2025 keynote, you can check out the embedded link below, with my thoughts and analysis on today's developments below.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Good morning folks. We're queueing up outside the South Seas Ballroom at Mandalay Bay, awaiting the start of AMD's CES 2025 keynote, and it's sure to be a packed 45 minutes to an hour. I'll be here bringing you all the latest news as it breaks, as well as my thoughts on what's being announced.
I'll keep you updated once I'm in my seat, so stay tuned!
We're five minutes away from the start of AMD's press conference, so it's time to settle in.
AMD Senior VP Jack Huynh is taking the stage now, No Lisa Su this time.
The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D are up first.
Not to brag or anything...
Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D coming in March 2025.
AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D coming to laptops, along with a pair of non-X3D HX chips (I missed the model names of the other two, I'll grab those in a sec).
AMD's SVP of Client Business Rahul Tikoo is on stage now to talk about AI PCs.
New Ryzen AI 300 chips, targeting the midrange user with Ryzen AI 7 350 and Ryzen 5 340.
Now we're moving on to the new Ryzen AI Max series, which are workstation CPUs with up to 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units, which is a hell of a lot for an integrated GPU. Up to 50 TOPS XDNA 2 NPU, and up to 256GB/s memory bandwidth.
Ok, so we're on to enterprise products, namely AMD Epyc and AMD Instinct data center CPU and GPUs.
We've also got some discussion of AMD Ryzen AI 300 Pro.
I have no idea what TCO means, but Shell says AMD Ryzen CPUs offer the best, so there's that.
Now PC manufacturer executives are singing AMD's praises, including HP, Lenovo, and Asus.
So Dell is now on stage with AMD talking about the first Dell professional PCs and laptops to feature AMD chips. Oh, and Dell is completely rebranding its entire product portfolio, but that's for another news story.
Everyone keeps talking about the 'AI revolution', but honestly, I've yet to see anything from AI PCs so far that is truly revolutionary. I'm sure its coming at some point in the future, but the future isn't here just yet.
OK, so the press conference has wrapped, and there was no discussion of AMD Radeon graphics cards, as we were expecting, but we know they're coming so there might be more to come on that over the next few days.
For now, though, the big news is the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D chips due out in March, as well as new high-performance mobile ships for both enthusiasts, gamers, and enterprise users.
There'll be more from me today, but for now, we have to clear out of the ballroom, so stay tuned for more from us here at CES 2025.