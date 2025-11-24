<a id="elk-b1281959-0f69-4245-a73b-676e93258c0e"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-black-friday">Welcome to Black Friday!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="26b8ad10-cf9f-4c5d-b7e9-f356932fd9b5"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="pEs5aSnDxMChqMjyDRwqL5" name="Op5" alt="Collage of tech from the Black Friday sales" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/pEs5aSnDxMChqMjyDRwqL5.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="b15c2ca2-1764-4fba-8263-fcbff4f89c53">Here we go again &ndash; the Black Friday sales are now underway at the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more. Somehow, I've been around long enough to cover the sales extravaganza for a decade, but that does give me the knowledge and experience needed to uncover and share all of the best deals available this year. Stay tuned for all of my top picks right here.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>