<p id="elk-f9abfa84-e3fc-43bd-abf0-fb8bf5eacdc7">Hello and welcome to TechRadar's Beat the heat live page.</p><p>I'll be honest: I HATE hot weather. Seriously, I'm not built for anything above about 18C &mdash; the only individual who copes less well with these kind of temperatures is my Labrador (don't worry, I've given him doggie ice cream and his own fan).</p><p>Anyway, I have a vested interest in finding the best deals on cooling appliances and sharing great tips for cooling off. So stick with me and we'll get through the next few days together without melting&hellip;</p>